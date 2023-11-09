THIS DAY IN BENDIGO SPORT: November 9, 2013 | PHOTOS

A look back at the sporting action captured by the Addy photographers around Bendigo on Saturday, November 9, 2013.
Events include:
BDCA first XI - Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo.
Senior athletics.
Little athletics.
Junior tennis.
EVCA - Maiden Gully v Spring Gully.
Under-11 cricket - Golden Square v Huntly-North Epsom.
Lawn bowls - South Bendigo v Golden Square.
Victorian Road Championships women's race.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.