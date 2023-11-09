'Pitch to paddock' to see innovation and investment collide

This is partner content for Regional Angels.
The AgTech Angel Investor Network, a subsidiary of Regional Angels, is gearing up for its final event of 2023, and it promises to be an enlightening experience for those interested in the future of AgTech, CleanTech, and Circular Economy innovations.
The aptly named 'Pitch to Paddock' is a dynamic platform for promising startups to present pioneering ideas to a discerning audience of potential investors and industry stakeholders.
Innovation and investment will collide, creating a space where groundbreaking ideas and their founders can meet those who can help bring them to life.
Collaborating with partners at Farmers2Founders, this event represents a significant milestone for the agricultural industry.
Pitch-to-Paddock will be held Thursday, November 23 at The Mercure Hotel, Tamworth.
Guests are invited to attend in person or via live-streaming, starting at 5.45pm and finishing 8pm.
READ MORE:
Christine Pitt from Farmers2Founders said the group was excited about the event that she said embodies their unwavering commitment to supporting regional AgTech entrepreneurs.
"These visionary individuals are at the forefront of agricultural innovation, understanding the needs of producers and delivering tech solutions that offer real benefits," she said.
"This collaboration with RAIN illuminates their path to capital, creating compelling value propositions for both customers and investors.
"Pitch to Paddock is our way of spotlighting these promising businesses and propelling them towards a brighter future in the agricultural technology landscape."
Whether you're an investor, intrigued by the potential of groundbreaking solutions, or a forward-thinking farmer seeking cutting-edge products to revolutionise your agricultural practices, this event promises an extraordinary experience.
This event is an opportunity to connect, engage, and drive positive change in the agricultural industry.- Sam Almaliki, AgTech Angel Investor Network
With startups pitching their game-changing solutions, the event unveils a world of possibilities for investors looking to explore promising ventures and for farmers keen to explore the next wave of tools and technologies that will define the future of farming.
Startups with groundbreaking solutions are encouraged to apply to pitch via agtechangels.com.au/agtech-apply-to-pitch/ for the chance to take the stage and make a compelling case to an expert audience.
"As the AgTech Angel Investor Network continues its mission to foster innovation throughout regional Australia, I extend an invitation to all who are passionate about AgTech or are simply looking for ways to contribute to the growth of regional startups," founder and facilitator Sam Almaliki said.
"This event is an opportunity to connect, engage, and drive positive change in the agricultural industry."
Get free tickets to Pitch-to-Paddock at via the QR code and witness firsthand the potential that these innovative startups bring to the table.
Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a movement that is shaping a brighter and more innovative future for regional Australia.
The AgTech Angel Investor Network is dedicated to nurturing innovation in the agriculture and technology sectors. Its mission is to bridge the gap between visionary AgTech startups and the investors and partners who can help them thrive.
AAIN believes in the power of transformative ideas to revolutionise the future of agriculture. Join them on a journey to drive innovation, inspire change, and shape a more sustainable and prosperous agricultural landscape.
Farmers2Founders is Australia's largest Agrifood Pathway, dedicated to nurturing the next generation of leaders in the agrifood industry. Through mentorship, support, and community-building, Farmers2Founders empowers emerging entrepreneurs to drive innovation and effect positive change.
By connecting visionaries with industry experts and resources, Farmers2Founders paves the way for a thriving agrifood ecosystem.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.