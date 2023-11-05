Bendigo's Filipino community donned their finery on Saturday night to eat, dance and celebrate the organisation set up to support them.
The Bendigo Filipino Foundation (BFFI) marked its 10th birthday this year and people had come from as far away as Geelong for a function at the recognising the volunteer-run group's "decade of service, unity and vibrancy".
With live music, cultural dance, a specially created three-course SoulFood Fusion menu and plenty of bling on display, the packed-out November 4 dinner, held at the Bendigo racecourse, was one to remember.
But only days earlier, BFFI president Maria Gillies had presided over a very different event, passing the microphone at a prayer vigil for Analyn 'Logee' Osias, who police allege was killed by former partner James Pualic in her Kangaroo Flat home on October 29.
The tragic absence of the 46-year-old mother-of-four - an active member of the Filipino community who had already bought her ticket to the event - was acknowledged by Ms Gillies and guests Maree Edwards MP and Cr Jen Alden, from the City of Greater Bendigo.
Consul Ralph Vincent C. Abarquez, who had been in Bendigo for the vigil on Tuesday night, said the Philippine Consulate-General was "always there to support the community, both in their accomplishments and through tragedy".
A minute's silence was held to remember and honour Logee before the gala event got underway.
When it did a choir of young singers performing I Am Australian in Tagalog and English moistened some eyes in the room.
There was compelling colour and choreography from dancers in different genres.
When it came to attire, the surprise winner of the 'best dressed man' title was non-Filipino Gavin Hicks, who was sporting a purple barong tagalog, or embroidered shirt.
'Best dressed woman' was judged to be Maria Rabacal, who was wearing a Filipiniana dress she created herself from a frock bought for a dollar at Vinnies that she added lace and sleeves to.
Former Bendigo boy Diego Gonzalez was 11 in 2013 when the Filipino community led by Dr Voltaire Nadurata established the foundation to raise funds and send aid to remote communities in the wake of the devastating Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines.
"I was involved and active with the foundation, often finding myself helping pack boxes of food, clothes and goods for ... countrymen," he said.
But in 2016 Gonzalez moved with his parents to Melbourne and it was only in the last year that he had started coming back to Bendigo for events like the Sinulog [festival] and seen what the foundation developed into.
"Tonight is about this growing community, their unity in hardships, their past achievements and what they've yet to achieve together and [for] Greater Bendigo," he said.
