Maher, Eustace eye bigger prize as Interpretation wins Bendigo Cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 1 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 5:31pm
Interpretation, ridden by Michel Dee, holds off Brayden Star (Blaike MacDougall) to win the $500,000 Group 3 Bendigo Cup on Wednesday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
CIARON Maher and David Eustace are planning on being Melbourne Cup-bound with Interpretation, after the six-year-old gelding delivered the gun training pair their second $500,000 Group 3 Apiam Bendigo Cup in a row.

