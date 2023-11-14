Sally Blythe chooses Metricon Homes for lasting quality

New home owner Sally Blythe with her Metricon site manager Eddy Musial outside her brand new home which was complete in less than five months. Picture Metricon Homes

For Sally Blythe building a new home was the only option and Metricon was the only builder she wanted to entrust the job to.

After losing her dad, who was a builder, five years ago buying an existing home wasn't appealing to her.

"I chose to build because my dad was a builder," Sally said.

"I didn't want to have a second-hand house to have a load of problems and him not be there to go through that journey with."

"I wanted a house that was going to last."

When it came to choosing the builder to go with, Metricon was the only choice for Sally who fell in love with the home designs.

"They're Australia's biggest builder, I've heard a lot of good things about Metricon and I like their houses," Sally said.

"When I looked at other companies, I didn't like the layouts because they're a lot of small, tiny rooms, where is this proper living? Metricon plans are a lot more open plan. The designs are beautiful.

"And it wasn't the price, because I wasn't looking at the price first, I was looking at something I could imagine living in. It was because I like the design."

Sally's home was complete in just under five months but this wasn't the most impressive aspect, it was the level of communication from the Metricon team.

"Communication was just impeccable," Sally said.

"Even when nothing was happening, Jo was on the phone every couple of months offering constant reassurance."

Sally's home was from the Freedom range with the Aspire facade. Picture Metricon Homes

This high-level of communication has been honed thanks to Metricon's vast experience in building thousands of homes each year.

Metricon was named Australia's number one home builder for the eighth consecutive year by the Housing Industry Association.

In 2023/23 Metricon started 4,693 builds across Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, and South Australia.

"More than 90 families every week chose to commence building with Metricon in the past year, trusting us with the most important purchase of their lives," Metricon CEO Brad Duggan said.

"This is testament to the passion of our team including our skilled tradespeople and trusted suppliers.

"We believe volume home builders like Metricon play a critical role in keeping house pricing in Australia at affordable levels and in helping solve the current housing shortage across the country.

"Homes are not going to get any cheaper, so we are constantly working on smart designs and specifications to address affordability.



"With interest rates now settling, I would urge any home buyer who has felt despondent about the property market, to investigate what we offer; we are sure to have a home that will meet any budget."