Former Apex Australia members are searching for 300 clubmates' contact details ahead of a reunion in Bendigo in November.
They want to track down hundreds of people linked to the now defunct chapters of the group linked to the Bendigo region.
Former Apexian Robert Cook had contact details for only a quarter of the 400 names on his list.
He wanted to get the word about the Old Apexians Reunion slated for November 16 at the Shamrock Hotel in Bendigo.
"We would be delighted to hear from any former Apexian with their own details or details of others known to them," Mr Cook said.
Apex Australia has shaped many young people into Bendigo civic leaders, with a focus on community, leadership, life-skills and close friendships.
They were originally for men aged 18 to 40, though these days anyone over 18 can become a member.
Bendigo clubs were linked with the Bendigo Easter Fair, establishing Apex parks, fundraisers and some of the city's more noteble balls and social gatherings.
