BENDIGO'S Kelsey Jensen has been around motorbikes and buggies nearly all her life.
So, it was only natural that the 17-year-old would one day end up competing in some form of motorsport.
But not even Jensen herself would have foreseen the success she had in her first two seasons of dirt bike competition.
Second in last year's Victorian Senior Dirt Track Titles in her first attempt at a major event, Jensen returned from this month's Australian titles in Albury ranked fourth in the nation in the pro-women's class.
Only a fall on the last corner prevented her from finishing either second or third behind Tayla Street.
It was a brilliant result for the ultra-talented teenager against older and much more experienced competitors.
Her national fourth placing has capped a whirlwind first two years in the sport for Jensen, who is affiliated with the Broadford-based Harley Club of Victoria, and has continued to go from strength-to-strength on the track.
As a pointer to a bright future, she feels she is only just getting started and there is plenty more to achieve.
"This year was when I really started to take things seriously and compete in bigger events, like the Bathurst Long Track Masters, the Aussie track titles and just recently the Aussie dirt track titles," Jensen said.
"I also did the Vic titles at the end of last year, which was pretty successful.
"That was my first big meeting and my first seniors meeting. It was pretty nerve-racking, but I did pretty well."
While it undoubtedly fuelled the fire within and laid the foundations for future success, a stoked Jensen admitted to being shocked at finding herself on the podium at the Victorian titles.
"I got second on the 250cc, racing girls that were all on worked 450s, so they had a very large advantage over me,"
"I was really nervous, but it was on my home track, so I went into it trying to convince myself it was a normal race meeting.
"I thought, 'I race here every weekend, so it's no big deal'.
"My results shocked me, but at the same time, I was pretty proud of myself."
Jensen - a year 11 student at Catherine McAuley College, who previously played football for White Hills and soccer for Epsom - credits her father Rod for igniting her passion for motorbikes.
"When I was very, very young I had a pee wee because dad was always into bikes," she said.
"Then I had a 150, but didn't ride bikes very much, I was more into buggies and quads.
"But then dad took me along to a women's day a few years ago, which I was originally there to do enduro, but they put me on the dirt track and I just wouldn't get off it.
"After that dad bought me a 250 that's meant to be on the track and that's where all this started."
It has not just been mum Kirsty and dad, who have been tireless and steadfast in their support of their daughter's dirt track dreams.
Jensen said male competitors Nick Berry and boyfriend Daniel Lionetti had been staunch in her corner as she traversed a huge learning curve over the last two years.
A year of steady improvement for Jensen has included a fifth at Bathurst and a second at the Australian track titles.
If she is to break through for a major win in the future, it might just be her fourth at the Australian Dirt Track Titles in Albury that provides the impetus and momentum.
"Unfortunately, I threw my points away in my last race. I was leading the whole race, but crashed on the last corner when I was leading," Jensen said.
"It did set me back a bit, but on reflection, fourth overall is pretty good and there is always next year.
"I'll learn from it. Hopefully, these Vic titles in November at Broadford will be my chance.
"But my biggest competitor, Tayla Street, it's pretty much her home track as well.
"We race each other every weekend and then go away to the big events.
"She has been a huge encouragement to me.
"I remember watching Tayla at the women's day I went to, beating all the guys and one of the coaches.
"I said to mum and dad afterwards, I'd like to be like her one day and here I am racing her - just behind her and sometimes in front of her."
Longer term, Jensen hopes to travel to more of the bigger events interstate next year and would one day like to compete on the United States circuit.
