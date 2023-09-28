The last Saturday in September is here, you either care or you don't

The last Saturday in September is upon us, and you either care or you don't.
Whatever your inclination, you'll know how to spend this Saturday by the time you get to the bottom of this.
If you're a footy fan, the biggest screen in Bendigo will be the place to watch the game.
City of Greater Bendigo are setting up chairs and umbrellas in front of the Hargreaves Mall big screen, expecting Saturday shoppers to weave in and out of stores while checking the score.
If you prefer to have a cold beer, wine or meal in front of you while watching the game than look no further, Bendigo is home to some of the best pubs in the state.
If you're from Bendigo you probably already have your favourite, but if not here's a couple of ours.
The Rifle Brigade on View Street was a single storey Hotel until replaced by the current two story hotel in 1887.
With an expansive beer garden (it's going to be warm), its a great place to watch the game on Saturday.
Secondly, the Queens Arms Hotel in Quarry Hill has been a just out of town favourite ever since its first bricks were laid.
Even better, the QA bar has a TV screen that looks like a wall at an electronics store, meaning you won't miss a beat of the game.
As promised, and hopefully you've made it this far, here is how we think you should spend your Saturday if you couldn't care less who takes home the cup.
With everyone glued to their TV screens, its a great opportunity to get outside ... you'll feel like you have Bendigo all to yourself.
Go for a walk at One Tree Hill and look over all of Bendigo from the fire tower.
Even better, the track around the mount is flowering with wildflowers a plenty which makes any walk you embark on around One Tree Hill fly by.
Alternatively, go see Bendigo Art Gallery's newest exhibit Essays on Earth. The gallery will be quiet.
The exhibition celebrates the work of renowned painter and printmaker John Wolseley and multi-disciplinary artist Brodie Ellis, arranged with themes from internationally celebrated poet Paul Kane's series of verse essays Earth, Air, Water, Fire.
And there you go. Footy fan or not - there is your Saturday sorted.
