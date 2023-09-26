Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright excited about Wertheimer return

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 Group 3 Bendigo Cup hopeful Wertheimer, pictured with trainer Matthew Enright, will have his first start since late last year when he tackles a 1500m event at Bendigo on Wednesday. Picture by Darren Howe
2023 Group 3 Bendigo Cup hopeful Wertheimer, pictured with trainer Matthew Enright, will have his first start since late last year when he tackles a 1500m event at Bendigo on Wednesday. Picture by Darren Howe

AFTER giving a bold sight in last year's Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m), Wertheimer will take the first official steps towards a second tilt at the $500,000 feature at Bendigo on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.