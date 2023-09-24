Bendigo's Dash Daniels helped guide the Australian under-16 basketball squad to a gold medal at the FIBA Asian Championship in Doha.
Daniels, who is now based in Canberra at the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence and NBA Global Academy, completed a fine tournament by having 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in the 79-76 final win over New Zealand.
Daniels made some big plays in the final, including a three-point play to break a 69-69 deadlock with five minutes and 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
He also blocked a shot with Australia leading by four points with 86 seconds remaining.
Daniels, the younger brother of New Orleans Pelican guard Dyson Daniels, finished the tournament with averages of 12 points, six rebounds and four assists per game.
His best offensive game was a 21-point haul on 8-10 shooting in the group stage against Lebanon.
In the semi-final win over the Philippines, Daniels had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Dash Daniels, 15, is the youngest player to be inducted to the NBA Global Academy.
Dyson and Dash are the first brothers to go through the program.
"I just want to develop my game and be the best I possibly can be," Daniels told The Canberra Times.
"The main goal is to make the NBA - that's where I want to be and I want to work towards that."
Australia's performance at this Asian Championship also qualified the team for the FIBA Under-17 World Cup, to be played in Turkey next year.
Australia previously won the under-16 Asian Championship title in 2018 and 2022, and become the second team after China to have won three consecutive titles.
Both teams are tied for the most under-16 Asian Championships won in the history of the competition with three titles each.
