Dash Daniels delivers in Asian Championship gold medal game

By Adam Bourke
September 25 2023 - 9:44am
Bendigo's Dash Daniels was outstanding for Australia at the FIBA Under-16 Asian Championships. Picture by FIBA
Bendigo's Dash Daniels helped guide the Australian under-16 basketball squad to a gold medal at the FIBA Asian Championship in Doha.

