Bendigo Bats race to four XCR premierships

By Nathan Dole
September 21 2023 - 10:00am
The Bendigo Bats men's premier team of Archie Reid, Matt Buckell, Harrison Boyd, Andy Buchanan, Logan Tickell, Angus Macafee and Nathan Stoate. Picture by Ben Levy
ATHLETICS Bendigo Region capped a superb cross-country season by winning four premierships in the On-backed XCR series run by Athletics Victoria.

