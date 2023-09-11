Bond, Sexton earn BFNL Rising Star honours

Maryborough's Taj Bond and Sandhurst's Charlotte Sexton were crowned the BFNL's Rising Star winners for 2023.
The BFNL held its Michelsen Medal pre-vote count on Monday night where the announcements of the Rising Star winners was one of the highlights of the night.
Athletic ruck/forward Bond showed great promise at senior level with the Magpies and at Coates Talent League level with the Bendigo Pioneers.
He was also a key reason behind the Magpies' under-18s advancing to the second week of the BFNL finals.
Sexton took a giant step forward in 2023, earning selection in the Victorian team for the 19-and-under national championships.
Strong performances at the carnival led to selection in the Australian under-19 team and the Victorian Fury squad for the Australian Netball Championships.
The athletic defender made a huge impression with the star-studded Dragons' A-grade and A-reserve teams when available for BFNL matches.
Bond's win in the football Rising Star award capped a huge night for Maryborough FNC.
His team-mate Tom Myers polled 25 votes to win the Symons Medal as best and fairest in under-18 football.
Another young Magpie, Ella Patten, polled 30 votes to win the Sing Medal as best and fairest in 17-and-under netball.
Gisborne's Boyd Nalder won back-to-back McDonald Medal's in the reserves football competition.
After sharing the award with team-mate Jacob Murphy last year, Nalder claimed the medal on his own this year, edging out Eaglehawk's Jacob Greenwood by one vote.
Sandhurst's Kelsey Ralph had a brilliant season in A-reserve netball and was a worthy winner of the Holborn Medal.
Ralph polled 25 votes - three clear of South Bendigo's Stephanie Greene.
Gisborne netball clubmates Bella Connors and Claudia Mawson were honoured for their performances at inter-league level.
Connors was named best player for ther 17-and-under representative program, while Mawson was crowned best player for open netball representative program.
The vote counts for the BFNL's highest individual awards - Michelsen Medal (senior football) and Betty Thompson Medal (A-grade netball) - will be held on Sunday night.
The winners of Monday night's pre-vote count will be presented with their awards on Michelsen Medal night.
Winner - Ella Patten (Maryborough) 30 votes. Runner-up - Neve Pinner (Sandhurst) 28 votes.
Joint winner: Isabelle Whiteley (Sandhurst) and Ashlye Faulkner (Kangaroo Flat) 26 votes. Runner-up - Kirsandra Shepherd (South Bendigo 24 votes.
Winner - Baylee Eve (Kyneton) 32 votes. Runner-up: Isabel Eliades (Eaglehawk) 25 votes.
Winner - Kelsey Ralph (Sandhurst) 25 votes. Runner-up - Stephanie Greene (South Bendigo) 22 votes.
Winner - Tom Myers (Maryborough) 25 votes. Runner-up - Zac Wescott (Golden Square) 24 votes.
Winner - Boyd Nalder (Gisborne) 16 votes. Runner-up - Jacob Greenwood (Golden Square).
