Bond, Sexton earn BFNL Rising Star honours

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 12 2023 - 9:54am, first published 9:30am
Maryborough's Taj Bond and Sandhurst's Charlotte Sexton were crowned the BFNL's Rising Star winners for 2023.

