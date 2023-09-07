Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

SECOND SEMI-FINAL
SANDHURST v GOLDEN SQUARE
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
Sandhurst and Golden Square is one of the BFNL's great rivalries and goes up a notch when they meet in September with a grand final berth in the offering.
The Dragons and Bulldogs will clash in Saturday's second semi-final at the QEO in what is a match-up between two sides with a combined 33 wins from 37 games.
The Dragons topped the ladder with a 16-1-1 record - their sole loss coming against the Bulldogs by 24 points in round 12 - while Golden Square's 17-2 record now features 15 wins in a row.
Sandhurst is preparing for a tough night at selection on Thursday given from the side that belted Eaglehawk by 54 points in its last outing there is Joel Wharton, Cooper Smith, Isaac Carracher and Nick Stagg all likely to be available to return, while Lachie Hood (foot) will still be sidelined.
"There's certainly a sense of excitement that we're part of finals, but there's also a really strong feeling that this is where we're supposed to be and the job is in front of us," Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said this week.
"We feel our best footy is good enough and we're ready to get stuck into finals."
While the Dragons had last week off courtesy of their top-of-the-ladder finish, Golden Square accounted for Strathfieldsaye by 26 points in the qualifying final.
The Bulldogs got through the game unscathed and with a near full-list available to pick from and the hot form of 15 wins in a row, coach Christian Carter couldn't ask for much more at this time of the year.
"We were stoked to get through last week with a good win and have no injuries and go into this Saturday full of confidence," Carter said.
"We feel we're in good shape at the moment. Our brand of footy seems to be holding up well and last week was a really good tune-up, so we're really excited to have a crack at Sandhurst."
The Dragons and Bulldogs are the No.1 and 2 ranked defences in the competition this year, with Sandhurst conceding an average of just 43 points per game and Golden Square 51 points per game.
With both sides so defensively sound and goals at a premium at this time of year, the importance of making the most of opportunities inside 50 is going to be crucial - and Golden Square needs no further reminding of that given inaccuracy ultimately cost the Bulldogs a grand final berth last year.
To the Bulldogs' credit, the extra focus they had on goalkicking during the pre-season has paid off and they have been the most accurate side in the competition, converting at 57.3 per cent (345.257).
Across the two BFNL finals played last week no team kicked more goals than behinds as the four sides combined for 44.59.
A big challenge for Golden Square ruckman Matt Compston to nullify the influence of Dragons' star Hamish Hosking, who has been among Sandhurst's top four ranked players in both games against Golden Square this year.
Shapes as an absolute flip of the coin match between two sides very much at the top of their game.
SEASON MEETINGS:
Round 3 - Sandhurst 13.16 (94) def Golden Square 8.11 (59) at QEO.
Best - Sandhurst: Lachlan Tardrew, Hamish Hosking, Cooper Smith. Golden Square: Zavier Murley, Jack Hickman, Jon Coe.
Premier Data rankings - Lachlan Tardrew (Sand) 171; Hamish Hosking (Sand) 136; Bryce Curnow (Sand) 109; Jon Coe (GS) 103; Tanner Nally (Sand) 98.
Round 12 - Golden Square 14.12 (96) def Sandhurst 11.6 (72) at Golden Square.
Best - Golden Square: Matt Compston, Jon Coe, Tom Toma. Sandhurst: Sam Conforti, Bryce Curnow, Lachlan Tardrew.
Premier Data rankings - Lachlan Tardrew (Sand) 147; Sam Conforti (Sand) 143; Jack Hickman (GS) 141; Tom Toma (GS) 140; Bryce Curnow (Sand) 133.
PREMIER DATA AVERAGES:
Disposals - Sand: 372. G. Square: 382.
Clearances - Sand: 47. G. Square: 41.
Marks - Sand: 89. G. Square: 111.
Inside 50s - Sand: 58. G. Square: 60.
Hit-outs - Sand: 51. G. Square: 45.
Tackles - Sand: 43. G. Square: 41.
.......................................................................
FIRST SEMI-FINAL
STRATHFIELDSAYE v EAGLEHAWK
2.20pm Sunday at QEO.
Only one of Strathfieldsaye or Eaglehawk will be left standing in the premiership race come 5pm Sunday after they battle in the first semi-final.
The Storm used up their double chance last week after going down by 26 points to Golden Square in the qualifying final in a game where they were forced to play catch-up after being jumped early.
"We're expecting to have a full list available to pick from again this week," Storm coach Darryl Wilson said.
"There's no doubt we need to work on a few things from last week and we probably in particular need to assess some of our kicking decisions.
"There were some pretty poor decisions by foot last week and in a finals series in Bendigo you just can't afford to turn the ball over and give it back to quality opposition.
"We're a high-possession team, so we need to make sure our effectiveness with the ball increases."
If they are to keep their premiership aspirations alive, the Storm - who have skipper Lachlan Sharp entering the match on 95 goals - will have to avenge a pair of home and away defeats to the Hawks.
What was very much an undermanned Storm side copped a 78-point belting off the Hawks in round five, while in round 14 Eaglehawk led 51-6 at quarter-time before winning by 14 points.
Hard-at-it Storm midfielder Daniel Clohesy was Premier Data's top-ranked player in both games against the Hawks, while Eaglehawk ruckman Connor Dalgleish has had a couple of big games against Strathfieldsaye already with a combined 85 hit-outs and 282 ranking points.
The Hawks kept their season alive last Sunday with a 33-point elimination final win over South Bendigo.
In a huge plus Hawks coach Travis Matheson this week confirmed Kallen Geary would be a definite starter to return to the line-up after missing the last three games with a hamstring.
The dynamic Geary returns against the side he previously played in three flags with and also features his older brother, Shannon, who last week joined Sharp in the Storm's 200-game club.
"We got through last week with a clean bill of health, which was good," Matheson said.
"Kal trained last night (Tuesday), we'll have Charlie Hillier available again from the Bendigo Pioneers, Sam O'Shannessy will be back from suspension and Jake O'Brien trained as well last night coming back from a hand injury.
"There will be some conversations that need to be had around our selection... unfortunately, I'd say Sammy Harper (calf) still isn't going to be right this week, though."
The Hawks and Storm are no strangers to meeting at this time of the year. Over the past decade the two clubs have faced off in eight finals (including three grand finals), with the ledger 4-4.
"The win last week gives us a bit of confidence after dropping our previous two games... after missing out last year and on the back of a couple of years of COVID you forget pretty quickly that feeling and energy you get from winning a game in September," Matheson said.
"It was great to feel that again last weekend."
SEASON MEETINGS:
Round 5 - Eaglehawk 14.15 (99) def Strathfieldsaye 2.9 (21) at Strathfieldsaye.
Best - Eaglehawk: Joel Mullen, Billy Evans, Jarryn Geary. Strathfieldsaye: Jake Moorhead, Hunter Lawrence, Lachlan Gill.
Premier Data rankings - Daniel Clohesy (Strath) 138; Noah Wheeler (Eh) 122; Connor Dalgleish (Eh) 113; Shannon Geary (Strath) 110; Clayton Holmes (Eh) 107.
Round 14 - Eaglehawk 15.8 (98) def Strathfieldsaye 12.12 (84) at Eaglehawk.
Best - Eaglehawk: Charlie Langford, Billy Evans, Noah Wheeler. Strathfieldsaye: Luke Webb, Tim Hosking, Mitch Hallinan.
Premier Data rankings - Daniel Clohesy (Strath) 186; Connor Dalgleish (Eh) 159; Luke Webb (Strath) 155; Charlie Langford (Eh) 129; James Schishka (Strath) 111.
PREMIER DATA AVERAGES:
Disposals - Strath: 404. Ehawk: 374.
Clearances - Strath: 41. Ehawk: 47.
Marks - Strath: 120. Ehawk: 94.
Inside 50s - Strath: 55. Ehawk: 57.
Hit-outs - Strath: 43. Ehawk: 42.
Tackles - Strath: 40. Ehawk: 47.
.......................................................................
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Sandhurst (10), Strathfieldsaye (16).
Luke West - Sandhurst (2), Strathfieldsaye (18).
Nathan Spicer - Golden Square (3), Strathfieldsaye (20).
Richard Jones - Sandhurst (9), Strathfieldsaye (17).
GRAND FINAL
MARONG v PYRAMID HILL
2.30pm Saturday at Inglewood.
As the saying goes, "in a two horse race, anything can happen".
But it would be one hell of an upset if it wasn't Marong holding aloft the LVFNL's Manly Cup for the second year in a row late Saturday afternoon.
That's no disrespect to Pyramid Hill, but a reflection of the dominance the Panthers have displayed across the entire season as a 17-0 record with an average winning margin of 126 points attests.
To be fair, though, the Bulldogs did give the Panthers one heck of a run for their money in the second semi-final a fortnight ago when they led late in the third quarter before being beaten by 24 points.
Those impartial supporters at Inglewood on Saturday will be certainly hoping Pyramid Hill can replicate that competitive showing again and make it a genuine grand final contest.
While the Panthers took the direct route into the grand final with their hard-fought second semi-final win over Pyramid Hill, the Bulldogs have played three finals, including last week's 52-point victory over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
The Bulldogs - still chasing that elusive first premiership since 1950 - missed Harding medallist Dylan Collis (quad) last week, but coach Nathan Fitzpatrick indicated in the lead-up that should his side win the smooth-moving midfielder would be available for the grand final.
In a quick snapshot of how the two sides compare, Marong averages 157 points for and just 31 against (that's not a misprint) per game compared to Pyramid Hill's 110 points for and 61 points against.
Big job for Pyramid Hill full-back defender Dylan Morison on star Marong forward Brandyn Grenfell (107 goals), but the Panthers are far from just a one-man show in attack with the trio of Kain Robins (54), Ryley Taylor (45) and Matt Riordan (38) having combined for 137 goals between them.
Showing the depth of both clubs, Marong and Pyramid Hill will also meet in the reserves grand final, while the Panthers also have their under-18s playing for a flag as well against the East Loddon Rams.
SEASON MEETINGS:
Round 4 - Marong 18.16 (124) def Pyramid Hill 13.4 (82) at Marong.
Best - Marong: Lachlan Frankel, Brandyn Grenfell, Lachlan Lee. Pyramid Hill: Scott Mann, Gavin James, Dylan Morison.
Round 13 - Marong 19.10 (124) def Pyramid Hill 0.4 (4) at Pyramid Hill.
Best - Marong: Richard Tibbett, Corey Gregg, Michael Bradbury. Pyramid Hill: Dylan Morison, Seb Relouw, Zac Dingwall.
Second semi-final - Marong 17.7 (109) def Pyramid Hill 12.13 (85) at Serpentine.
Best - Marong: Richard Tibbett, Ben Gregg, Kain Robins. Pyramid Hill: Brodie Carroll, Bryden Morison, Dylan Morison.
.......................................................................
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Marong (2).
Luke West - Marong (48).
Nathan Spicer - Marong (30).
.......................................................................
SCHEDULE:
FOOTBALL:
Under-18s - Marong v East Loddon, 10.30am.
Reserves - Marong v Pyramid Hill, 12.30pm.
Seniors - Marong v Pyramid Hill, 2.30pm.
NETBALL:
15-under - Calivil United v Bridgewater, 10am.
C grade - Maiden Gully YCW v Marong, 10am.
13-under - Calivil United v Maiden Gully YCW, 11.45am.
17-under - Bridgewater v BL-Serpentine, 11.45am.
C reserve - Marong v Maiden Gully YCW, 1.30pm.
B grade - Marong v Maiden Gully YCW, 1.30pm.
A grade - Maiden Gully YCW v Mitiamo, 3.15pm.
PRELIMINARY FINAL
WHITE HILLS v MOUNT PLEASANT
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
A shot at Heathcote in next week's Heathcote District league grand final awaits White Hills or Mount Pleasant.
And with the preliminary final being played at Huntly - the same as next week's grand final - the winner will have had the chance for a full dress rehearsal on the venue where the flag is to be won.
The Blues and Demons have played two one-sided contests so far this year, with Mount Pleasant winning by 51 points in round five and White Hills by 47 points in round 14.
The Blues - aiming to go one better than last year's runners-up finish - have the momentum of two finals wins behind them already in which they have started well in both games, kicking the first four goals against Leitchville-Gunbower in the elimination final and the first three against North Bendigo in last Sunday's first semi-final.
White Hills last week squandered the chance to advance straight into the grand final when beaten by Heathcote by 14 points in the second semi-final, but should be boosted by the returns of on-baller Ben Taylor and Bendigo Pioneer Eli Pearce.
The Demons - hunting their first flag since 1988 - can't afford to be wasteful in front of goal like last week when their return of 8.15 included eight set-shot misses.
SEASON MEETINGS:
Round 5 - Mount Pleasant 16.7 (103) def White Hills 6.16 (52) at White Hills.
Best - Mount Pleasant: Mitch Rovers, Chris Down, Fletcher White. White Hills: Tom Brereton, Ben Taylor, Jake Pallpratt.
Round 14 - White Hills 15.7 (97) def Mount Pleasant 7.8 (50) at Tolleen.
Best - White Hills: Brady Childs, James Davies, Jack Fallon. Mount Pleasant: Michael Whiting, Adam Baird, Fletcher White.
.......................................................................
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - White Hills (11).
Luke West - White Hills (18).
Nathan Spicer - Mount Pleasant (1).
