Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Mean Machine well-placed to improve in 2024: Ladson

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson was proud of the way his young side performed in 2023. Picture by Adam Bourke
Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson was proud of the way his young side performed in 2023. Picture by Adam Bourke

Bridgewater couldn't repeat last year's stunning run to the LVFNL grand final, but coach Rick Ladson reflected on the 2023 season with just as much admiration as 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.