Bridgewater couldn't repeat last year's stunning run to the LVFNL grand final, but coach Rick Ladson reflected on the 2023 season with just as much admiration as 2022.
The Mean Machine's season came to a close on Sunday when they lost to Bears Lagoon-Serpentine by 49 points in the first semi-final.
While disappointed to taste defeat, Ladson said he was proud of the way his group performed this season.
"Every week, even in some of the bigger losses, there were some positive signs for our younger group,'' Ladson said.
"To get to the second week of the finals with such a young group was a great result.
"The good thing about it is that the young players have had a taste of finals footy now. A lot of those guys have played between seven and 20 senior games, so they'll be much better for the experience they've had this year.
"Even though we're dejected to finish the season, we're excited about the future."
The Bears kicked six goals to one in the second quarter on Sunday to break the game open.
One of the Mean Machine's most experienced players - Harry Donegan - was one of his side's best players on Sunday until he was taken from the field with suspected concussion.
In his absence, young duo Nick Naughton and Josh Green stepped up, while Lachlan Cohen was a solid four-quarter performer.
Charlton Hindle earned praise from Ladson for his efforts, while Tyler Estrada and Emile Pavlich battled hard.
Ladson said the Mean Machine's playing list for 2024 was well established.
"We've done some due diligence around player retention already and we have a lot of players that have recommitted for next year,'' Ladson said.
"It's really exciting that we have a young crew that are dedicated to improving their footy and that want to crack into pre-season.
"We're confident with our retention rate and then we hope to add some experience and polish to compliment the young group."
Bridgewater's departure leaves Marong, Pyramid Hill and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine to battle it out for the LVFNL flag.
Pyramid Hill takes on Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in this Saturday's preliminary final at Calivil, with the winner to take on Marong in the grand final at Inglewood on September 9.
