Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

MARYBOROUGH v GISBORNE
2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
Last game of the season for both clubs, with Maryborough to claim another wooden spoon and Gisborne to become the first BFNL reigning premier since Sandhurst in 2005 to miss the finals.
While there will be no opportunity to defend their premiership in the finals this year for the Bulldogs, their 73-point demolition of South Bendigo last week that featured four goals on debut from James Gray and a team-lifting return to the field from Jarrad Lynch would have whet the appetite of Gisborne supporters for next year's hopes of bouncing back strongly.
Given all the off-field turmoil and uncertainty that has plagued footy in the region over the past few weeks when there should be so much excitement for what this time of the year brings, it was great to see the Bulldogs come out late last week and confirm "the club will be remaining a proud member of the Bendigo Football Netball League".
Unless Maryborough can conjure a massive upset, it will be a second-consecutive winless season for the Magpies, who on the positive in terms of what's coming through from underneath look poised to again have their under-18s in the finals.
Last time: Gisborne 32.25 (217) def Maryborough 1.7 (13).
Since 2010: Gisborne 23; Maryborough 2.
.......................................................................
SOUTH BENDIGO v CASTLEMAINE
2.20pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
A game South Bendigo has to win or it runs the risk of dropping out of the top five if Kyneton was to knock off Strathfieldsaye.
You'd expect the Bloods at home to beat Castlemaine and with Kyneton an outsider against Strathfieldsaye, come 5pm Saturday South Bendigo should be finals-bound for the second year in a row.
But for a team that looks more likely than not to play finals the Bloods need to regain some spark and quickly if they are to do any damage at all come September.
The Bloods are 1-4 in their past five games during which they've slipped from third to now going into the final round hanging on to their spot in the top five by just percentage.
Bloods' ruckman Mac Cameron coming off a huge game against Gisborne last week that featured 62 hit-outs and 17 clearances to go with 29 disposals
In what has been an incredibly tough season for the Magpies to navigate through, it's the last game at the helm as coach for Brendan Shepherd with Michael Hartley to take over from next season.
Still some incentive to play for in terms of the Magpies continuing to hunt that elusive third win that they haven't been able to achieve since 2016.
Last time: South Bendigo 20.17 (137) def Castlemaine 6.5 (41).
Since 2010: South Bendigo 20; Castlemaine 5.
.......................................................................
SANDHURST v EAGLEHAWK
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
The stage couldn't be set any better on the eve of the finals.
A game at the QEO where - assuming other results go as expected - Sandhurst needs to win to hold on to top spot and Eaglehawk needs to win to retain third position and the double chance.
Throw in the fact that when these two sides last met in round nine they couldn't be split in playing out a 64-all draw, the BFNL couldn't have asked for a better round 18 game to close out the regular season.
Bitterly disappointing for not just Eaglehawk, but the BFNL as a whole given he would have been one of the star attractions for the looming finals series, that it's both season and career now over for Jarryn Geary as he has succumbed to a shoulder injury.
Perfect timing for the Hawks to get their first look at the QEO for the year a week out from September given what's ahead from here - it's just a matter of whether their finals campaign starts next week with the aid of a double chance or it's in the elimination final.
The Dragons have played the QEO brilliantly this season where they are 8-0 with an average winning margin of 10 goals.
With what's at stake for both teams in terms of ladder scenarios, its the perfect entree to the main meal that is September.
Last time: Eaglehawk 9.10 (64) dr Sandhurst 9.10 (64).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 12; Eaglehawk 12; Drawn 1.
.......................................................................
GOLDEN SQUARE v KANGAROO FLAT
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
It's said that 13 is unlucky for some, but not Golden Square, with that the number the Bulldogs' winning streak is now at after prevailing in a hard-fought thriller over Eaglehawk by four points last week.
The scenario for the Bulldogs is a win over the Roos - and they will be $1.01 favourites to do so given their 20-plus years of domination over Kangaroo Flat - would get Golden Square to 64 premiership points.
To get top spot and the subsequent first week off in the finals that comes with it the Bulldogs will be then relying on Sandhurst (62 points) to lose to Eaglehawk at the QEO.
Shouldn't be too many dramas for the Bulldogs holding up their end of the bargain against the Roos who just have pride to play for in their final game against their nemesis that they still haven't beaten since 2001.
Last time: Golden Square 30.18 (198) def Kangaroo Flat 8.7 (55).
Since 2010: Golden Square 24; Kangaroo Flat 0.
.......................................................................
KYNETON v STRATHFIELDSAYE
2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
Could this be the last time we see Kyneton play in the BFNL - a league the Tigers have a history with that dates back to 1932?
The Tigers have put their future beyond this year and a potential move to the Riddell District league up for discussion in the wake of all the uncertainty in recent weeks that stemmed from AFL Central Victoria's proposal to introduce a new competition into the region as early as next year that has since been quashed for 2024.
Following a community meeting last Friday night the Bendigo Advertiser understands no firm decisions have yet been made by the Tigers on what lies ahead beyond this season and nor will there be any announcements before Saturday.
Strathfieldsaye heads to Kyneton in good nick on the eve of the finals and with an ominous look about it - it's just a matter of whether the Storm can get to third or will have to launch their premiership assault from the elimination final?
If the Storm win and Eaglehawk loses then Strathfieldsaye leaps from fourth to third and has a double chance. An Eaglehawk win, though, and the Storm stays fourth.
Storm captain Lachlan Sharp needs 13 goals to bring up his ton. He earlier had a day out against the Tigers back in round nine kicking 11 in a 96-point win.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 23.22 (160) def Kyneton 10.4 (64).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 20; Kyneton 2.
.......................................................................
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Gisborne, South Bendigo, Sandhurst, Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye.
Luke West - Gisborne, South Bendigo, Sandhurst, Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye.
Nathan Spicer - Gisborne, South Bendigo, Sandhurst, Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye.
Richard Jones - Gisborne, South Bendigo, Sandhurst, Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye.
.......................................................................
LADDER:
1. Sandhurst (62), 2. Golden Square (60), 3. Eaglehawk (46), 4. Strathfieldsaye (44), 5. South Bendigo (36), 6. Kyneton (36), 7. Gisborne (28), 8. Kangaroo Flat (20), 9. Castlemaine (8), 10. Maryborough (0).
SECOND SEMI-FINAL
MARONG v PYRAMID HILL
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
With an undefeated home and away season behind it with 16 wins by an average margin of 130 points, Marong now turns its attention to the business end of the season.
After having last week off and with a likely significant injection of talent into their side from their last outing in round 18, the Panthers look primed for their pursuit of back-to-back premierships.
Pyramid Hill put together a dominant last three quarters in last week's qualifying final win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, but fair to say the Bulldogs have got a bit of ground to make up on the Panthers given in their last meeting in round 13 they didn't kick a goal and lost by 120 points.
Season meetings:
Round 4 - Marong 18.16 (124) def Pyramid Hill 13.4 (82).
Best - Marong: Lachlan Frankel, Brandyn Grenfell, Lachlan Lee. Pyramid Hill: Scott Mann, Gavin James, Dylan Morison.
Round 13 - Marong 19.10 (124) def Pyramid Hill 0.4 (4).
Best - Marong: Richard Tibbett, Corey Gregg, Michael Bradbury. Pyramid Hill: Dylan Morison, Sebastian Relouw, Zac Dingwall.
.......................................................................
FIRST SEMI-FINAL
BL-SERPENTINE v BRIDGEWATER
2.15pm Sunday at Pyramid Hill.
Bridgewater won its way through to the grand final from the elimination final last year. Could history repeat?
The Mean Machine has taken the first step after defeating Inglewood by 22 points in last Sunday's elimination final.
And just like last week's game, Bridgewater is preparing to take on an opponent it has lost to twice during the home and away season, but as the Mean Machine showed the Blues, it's a whole different ball game come this time of the year.
The Bears have beaten the Mean Machine by 40 and 24 points in their two encounters this season, but have to regroup after being blown away by Pyramid Hill last week in a 69-point qualifying final loss in a performance coach Justin Laird labelled as embarrassing. You'd expect the Bears to be stung into action given after the solid season they've put together it would be a bitterly disappointing end to go out in straight sets.
Season meetings:
Round 7 - BL-Serpentine 13.12 (90) def Bridgewater 7.8 (50).
Best - BL-Serpentine: Kyal Zass, Darcy Poulter, Beau Roy-Clements. Bridgewater: Lachlan Allison, Darcy Wood, Jack Symons.
Round 16 - BL-Serpentine 14.10 (94) def Bridgewater 10.10 (70).
Best - BL-Serpentine: Bailey Harrison, Justin Laird, James Bailey. Bridgewater: Charlton Hindle, Zane Hoiles, Harry Donegan.
.......................................................................
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Marong, Bridgewater.
Luke West - Marong, BL-Serpentine.
QUALIFYING FINAL
NORTH BENDIGO v WHITE HILLS
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
North Bendigo heads into Saturday's qualifying final with a 2-0 head-to-head advantage over the Demons this year, and also having been the only visiting team to win at Saturday's venue - Heathcote.
Both sides are in good health list-wise and coming off commanding wins last weekend.
North Bendigo ruckman Jeremy Lambden has been in sensational form over the past month and his ability to give the Bulldogs' the ascendancy in the middle looms as pivotal in what should be a ripping contest.
The Demons will want to kick straighter than they have in their previous two games against North Bendigo - a combined 19.24 compared to the Bulldogs' 31.22.
Season meetings:
Round 7 - North Bendigo 17.13 (115) def White Hills 9.12 (66).
Best - North Bendigo: Jordan Ford, Nicholas Waterson, Brodie Thomson. White Hills: Nicholas Warnock, Bayden Fallon, Rhys Irwin.
Round 16 - North Bendigo 14.9 (93) def White Hills 10.12 (72).
Best - North Bendigo: Jeremy Lambden, Shane Harris, Nicholas Waterson. White Hills: Ben Taylor, Nicholas Warnock, Cohen Kekich.
.......................................................................
ELIMINATION FINAL
MOUNT PLEASANT v LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
2.15pm Sunday at North Bendigo.
Not too often a finals series gets under way when the team that is sitting fifth has the best formline of any of the contenders.
But that's the case with the fifth-placed Bombers, who carry into a six-game winning streak into a finals series that not even their most ardent of supporters could have considered being part of earlier in the year when they were struggling at 0-4.
The Bombers have a tidal wave of momentum against them for this elimination final clash on the small confines of Atkins Street against the Blues, whose best this year has been very good - as Leitchville-Gunbower saw in round four when Mounts won in a canter by 96 points and co-coach Ben Weightman kicked 10 goals.
But in a result that typifies the remarkable in-season turnaround of the Bombers, in their return meeting in round 13 Leitchville-Gunbower won by two points.
Good warm-up for the Blues last week overcoming an LBU side that was playing to keep its season alive in a game that was played at a finals-like intensity.
Season meetings:
Round 4 - Mount Pleasant 23.14 (152) def Leitchville-Gunbower 8.8 (56).
Best - Mount Pleasant: Ben Weightman, Adam Baird, Chris Down. Leitchville-Gunbower: Jobee Warde, Dylan Jardine, Jye Keath.
Round 13 - Leitchville-Gunbower 12.9 (81) def Mount Pleasant 11.13 (79).
Best - Leitchville-Gunbower: Mitchell Candy, Jye Keath, Zachary Hislop. Mount Pleasant: Ben Weightman, Adam Baird, Chris Down.
.......................................................................
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - White Hills, Leitchville-Gunbower.
Luke West - North Bendigo, Mount Pleasant.
1. Heathcote (52), 2. North Bendigo (52), 3. White Hills (48), 4. Mount Pleasant (40), 5. Leitchville-Gunbower (36), 6. LBU (32), 7. Colbinabbin (14), 8. Elmore (10), 9. Huntly (4).
