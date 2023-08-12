Bendigo Advertiser
Crowd came for 1922 vampire classic film Nosferatu at Ulumburra

By Jenny Denton
Updated August 13 2023 - 8:17am, first published 6:00am
The Melbourne International Film Festival opened in Bendigo on Friday, August 11, with the screening of newly premiered music documentary The Michael Gudinski Story at Star Cinema, and a one-off special event at the Ulumburra.

