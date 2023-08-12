The Melbourne International Film Festival opened in Bendigo on Friday, August 11, with the screening of newly premiered music documentary The Michael Gudinski Story at Star Cinema, and a one-off special event at the Ulumburra.
A full orchestra was assembled at the theatre to enliven the silent vampire film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, with "keyboard, electronics and a massive labyrinth of drums, shakers, bells, cymbals, gongs and percussion" put to work on a score by contemporary classical duo 'Tess Said So', who also gave guest performances.
The 1922 film, which is the original screen adaption of Bram Stoker's book Dracula, is still considered to be a masterpiece of cinema.
Bendigo Advertiser photographer Darren Howe dropped in pre-screening to see who was taking in the horror film.
He found an enthusiastic mix of friends and families readying for some classical blood sucking.
MIFF regional runs from August 11-13 and 18-20 in Bendigo and Castlemaine and is screening documentaries about music, sport and the staging of a school musical, as well as dramas, including the Daylesford-shot comedy-drama The Rooster.
This year for the first time there will be a 'Meet the Filmmakers' event in Castlemaine.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.