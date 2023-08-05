Council has room for improvement

A July 21 council media release claimed, "The City of Greater Bendigo continues to perform well in delivering important services to the community according to the results released from the 2023 Local Government Community Satisfaction Survey [CSS]."
Not so! The Survey findings, available online, actually show council failing to "continue to perform well". Previous surveys noted, scores of 40-50 indicates council is performing poorly; 50-60 ... needs to improve; 60-75 ... room for improvement.
Survey graphs (p6) reveal council falls short in the eight 2023 core measures, and serious score decline between 2014/202: overall council direction collapsed 58 to 47, sealed roads 61/53, overall performance 63/56, customer service 75/69, community decisions 59/54, consultation/engagement 57/52, value for money 55/52, and waste management 71/70.
Council's performance in 2023 is poorer than 2014 despite spending more than $2 billion. This is serious. Regrettably, council's media release made no mention of this embarrassing deterioration.
In 2014 CEO Craig Neiman said, "... we have no plans to rest on our laurels and will always strive to do even better.". In 2022, "Council will use the results to better its performance" (Advertiser).
Despite "even better" and "better", council didn't deliver. The scores reflect the uncontaminated statistically sound judgement of 4000 local residents; not special interest groups.
Residents put in the effort. Councillors now should direct senior officers to present a CSS analysis to a public Council Meeting, along with plans for improvement and service targets as recommended by the 2013 independent review.
I envy Mount Alexander Shire having such a progressive council to recognise the need to ban kangaroo harvesting and strongly hope they do carry through with this ban.
We Australians love our kangaroos, only those who put profit above love of country, do not. Surveys have shown tourists love our kangaroos and they are the animal they most want to see in the wild.
These are such an iconic, unique species and are the animal most associated with Australia. The inhumane kangaroo harvesting is the shame of Australia, making it the largest land based slaughter of mammals in the World.
And it is now showing in the extinction of local mobs. Internationally, this horrific industry is now seen on par with the evil dog meat trade of Asia.
It's time to seriously consider our wildlife. l don't know any intelligent person that doesn't care about our biodiversity.
Using the term harvesting for kangaroos is sickening.
I'm appalled at the lack of consideration given to our wildlife. Please do something worthwhile for our wildlife.
Make them just as much a priority as anything else.
Well done to the editor for publishing the follow up letter from Mr Ken Rookes, continuing the discussion about the Voice to parliament.
I was pleased to read it, as it shows that he did not actually read my letter of last Saturday. Mr Rookes says that I criticise the lack of detail surrounding the referendum. I don't.
If you read that that letter I point out that polling shows the proposition will fail unless information about it is supplied, and quickly. That is not me being critical, it's just facts.
This is a proposal to alter the constitution of the nation. It is in fact a big deal. It is very important that every Australian is able to make a fully informed decision about it.
To vote to change the basic premise that all Australians are equal before the law, and make one portion separate, that requires careful, informed consideration.
Mr Rookes says that suggesting there is not enough detail presently available is 'disingenuous'. What a big word. I like it. I think it best describes expecting the people of Australia to give the government carte blanche to write into the constitution anything they want.
I took care not to express my opinion of the matter, I think that is up to the individual. I do not think I was being critical. It may be the best idea since sliced bread.
But voting yes to the proposition, then being told what we voted yes to later? Don't think so.
I would like to bring to the attention of your readers, my concerns about the behaviour of some motorists in the Bendigo CBD.
Last week a friend of mine experienced a near miss, while crossing the intersection at Queen and Mitchell Streets.
My friend was crossing the street legally, according to the traffic and pedestrian lights, but was nearly run down by an impatient driver who was not prepared to wait for her to complete the crossing.
This experience has profoundly shaken the confidence of my friend, who uses a walking stick, to the point where she is now reluctant to walk around town on her own.
Bendigo and surrounds has a growing population of older people and I would urge all motorists to drive according to the law - and be respectful of those people who don't have vehicles and who need to use pedestrian crossings.
What gives you the right, councillors, to change a significant date for all people in this city?
I was informed a report was tabled indicated a push to change the date. Who's report, and what has it got to do with Greater Bendigo council?
Did you ask the ratepayers or was it an in-house decision? I thought only Federal Government can change a national date. Should you be more concerned about roads and other domestic issues?
Amazing how you enforced this change in the year of the Voice. You are all a one-sided group and will only exacerbate the issue.
You're right, Ken Rookes (Saturday, July 22). The Voice Referendum is about principle, the principle of one citizen, one vote.
Not one citizen two votes and dividing the constitution by race. If Albo was to separate the two parts and allow the recognition of indigenous people as the original settlers, then I believe maybe 85 per cent would happily vote yes.
Let the existing members of parliament get on with doing their job ,which is of course, represent all of their constituents and hold the bureaucrats and their existing agencies to account.
We don't need more layers of bureaucracy.
