Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

GISBORNE v GOLDEN SQUARE
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
Golden Square's winning streak has hit double figures, with last week's 193-point belting of Maryborough its 10th win in a row.
Been a couple of big weeks for classy Bulldog Jake Thrum with back-to-back games of 49 and 36 possessions, while he also carved Gisborne up earlier in the season with 36 touches.
Fast starts have been a trait of the Bulldogs during their winning run. Take out the round 12 game when they trailed Sandhurst by 24 points at the first break, the Bulldogs have outscored their opposition 386-89 in their other nine first quarters during their streak.
Tough loss for Gisborne last week surrendering a 20-point lead against Kyneton during the final term and going down by three points in a result that leaves the reigning premiers two games outside the top five with four to play.
Last time: Golden Square 16.8 (104) def Gisborne 8.6 (54).
Since 2010: Golden Square 18; Gisborne 10; Drawn 1.
............................................
MARYBOROUGH v SANDHURST
2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
No respite for Maryborough, which after coming up against the red-hot Golden Square last week now has to confront the ladder-leading Sandhurst.
Plenty of scope for improvement for the Magpies on their earlier encounter against the Dragons in round six when they were held goal-less in a 205-point loss on a day they could muster just 12 inside 50s for the game.
The Magpies have improved their clearance work in recent weeks, including winning the count 46-42 against Golden Square last week, but that will be a far greater challenge on Saturday against the Dragons and the ruck dominance they get from Hamish Hosking, who has had 50, 43, 52 and 50 hit-outs his past four games.
Last time: Sandhurst 31.23 (209) def Maryborough 0.4 (4).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 24; Maryborough 2.
............................................
STRATHFIELDSAYE v SOUTH BENDIGO
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
Important clash for both sides in their quest to lock up a finals berth in September.
Both are 8-6 and sitting fourth and fifth on the ladder with almost identical percentages of 131.9 (Bloods) and 131.3 (Storm).
For the loser there is the possibility that come 5pm Saturday they will be only clinging onto spot in the five by percentage from the chasing Kyneton, which will start favourites to beat Castlemaine.
The Bloods (against Sandhurst) and Storm (against Eaglehawk) are both coming off defeats last week in games where they were playing catch-up after being jumped early.
Both sides have been slow out of the blocks the past fortnight, with Strathfieldsaye being outscored 9-66 in its past two first quarters and South Bendigo 9-71, so will be intriguing to see how the first 30 minutes plays out and if either side can gain an early ascendancy.
Neither side has consistently played to the level they aspire to this year against fellow top-five opponents, hence where they find themselves on the ladder, but the Storm at home go in as slight favourites.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 14.8 (92) def South Bendigo 12.9 (81).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 20; South Bendigo 4; Drawn 1.
............................................
CASTLEMAINE v KYNETON
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
The Tigers are now two-from-two under interim coach Darren Chambers and a big chance to make it three in a row when they travel to take on country rivals Castlemaine.
Take care of business and the Tigers come Saturday night will be only percentage outside the top five and eyeing off the spot of the loser of the Strathfieldsaye-South Bendigo game.
Been an improved season for the Magpies with their percentage of 41.4 compared to last year's 31.8 a sign of being competitive for longer and would be craving that third win to frank that improvement.
The Magpies have had Werribee-listed Bailey Henderson back in their side for the past five games and what an impact he has had - 193 touches, 43 marks, 25 tackles, 31 clearances and nine goals.
Expect the Magpies to be competitive at home, but with a sniff of finals still, Kyneton to keep itself in the September mix with the win.
Last time: Match abandoned.
Since 2010: Kyneton 18; Castlemaine 4.
............................................
EAGLEHAWK v KANGAROO FLAT
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
Can Kangaroo Flat pull off a repeat of what was the upset of the season back in round six when they knocked off Eaglehawk by three points?
A couple of wins in a row now has the Hawks with a six-point buffer inside the top three, but with some tricky assignments still to come in Kyneton at Kyneton, plus top two sides Golden Square and Sandhurst, Eaglehawk can't afford to be upstaged by the Roos again.
The Roos are coming off a 23-point win over Castlemaine last week and are now 2-2 under interim coach Jeremy Hayes.
Ryan O'Keefe continuing to put together a consistent year across half-back for the Roos, which included a season-high 36 touches last week to go with eight marks.
Last time: Kangaroo Flat 11.8 (74) def Eaglehawk 10.11 (71).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 20; Kangaroo Flat 5.
............................................
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Golden Square, Sandhurst, Strathfieldsaye, Kyneton, Eaglehawk.
Luke West - Golden Square, Sandhurst, Strathfieldsaye, Kyneton, Eaglehawk.
Nathan Spicer - Golden Square, Sandhurst, Strathfieldsaye, Kyneton, Eaglehawk.
Richard Jones - Golden Square, Sandhurst, Strathfieldsaye, Kyneton, Eaglehawk.
INGLEWOOD v PYRAMID HILL
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
The feelgood story of the year is the long-awaited return to finals for Inglewood.
Not since 2003 have the Blues played finals and there have been some incredibly dark times on the field along the journey, including only two years ago in the COVID-shortened 2021 when they were 0-12 with an average losing margin of 155 points.
But a finals berth is now locked away in what's a credit to all involved in turning the club around.
Good finals warm-up this clash against the second-placed, and long-time nemesis, Pyramid Hill.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 22.11 (143) def Inglewood 12.10 (82).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 24; Inglewood 0.
............................................
MAIDEN GULLY YCW v CALIVIL UNITED
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
Losing streak has hit 10 in a row for Maiden Gully YCW in what has been a season where the club's depth has constantly been challenged through injury.
The Eagles produced a valiant effort against Pyramid Hill last week in only going down by 27 points in a result that showed a determination to fight the season right out.
Opportunity knocking for Calivil United to make it two wins in a row after the Demons' nine-point victory over Mitiamo last week set up by a superb first half.
Last time: Calivil United 13.8 (86) def Maiden Gully YCW 6.7 (43).
Since 2010: Calivil United 15; Maiden Gully YCW 10.
............................................
MITIAMO v BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
A big positive out of Mitiamo earlier in the week with the reappointment of Jon Varcoe as senior coach for next season, giving the club a massive leg-up compared to last year when they were still without a senior coach in late-November.
Fair to say the Superoos have defied external expectations with four wins this year, but a tough fortnight to close out the season awaits with back-to-back games against the Bears (3rd) and Marong (1st).
The Bears are all about getting themselves fine-tuned for their looming qualifying final against Pyramid Hill, but certainly won't under-estimate Mitiamo, which gave them an almighty scare back in round eight.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 12.19 (91) def Mitiamo 10.13 (73).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 16; BL-Serpentine 12.
............................................
MARONG v BRIDGEWATER
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
A marquee day for Marong as the Panthers celebrate their 50 year Golden Jubilee weekend.
No doubt a big crowd and plenty of Panthers' faces of years gone by will be at Malone Park, with an added layer of excitement for the day the looming century of star forward Brandyn Grenfell.
Grenfell starts the day on 99 goals and would be $1.01 to kick the one he needs to get to 100 for the second year in a row for the club.
The Panthers would be keen to get the milestone out of the way early and then focus on continuing to play the scintillating brand of football that has now netted Marong eight wins in a row by more than 100 points.
Tough assignment to finish the home and away season for the Mean Machine before a bye next week and then an elimination final date with Inglewood.
Last time: Marong 23.13 (151) def Bridgewater 1.4 (10).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 19; Marong 6.
............................................
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Pyramid Hill, Calivil United, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine. Marong.
Luke West - Pyramid Hill, Calivil United, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine. Marong.
MOUNT PLEASANT v ELMORE
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen.
With finals on the horizon the Blues will be desperate to get back on the winner's list and regain some confidence.
Having one stage been 8-3 and in second position the Blues have since lost three in a row - two by a kick - and with it the double chance looks set to go begging.
Despite their recent struggles the Blues still have the best percentage in the competition of 149.0 and are the No.1 ranked defence conceding an average of just 62 points.
Would expect a bounceback win for the Blues against an Elmore side that hasn't won since round three.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 15.9 (99) def Elmore 7.10 (52).
Since 2010: Mount Pleasant 15; Elmore 8; Drawn 1.
............................................
NORTH BENDIGO v WHITE HILLS
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Likely qualifying final preview between the two neighbours.
It looks to be clicking just at the right time for the Demons, who have strung together three wins in a row, including two against top-five sides LBU and Mount Pleasant, and have climbed over the top of North Bendigo into second position.
Doubt it has been too often over the past decade where the Demons have gone into a game against North Bendigo sitting above the Bulldogs on the ladder.
The Bulldogs on their home deck at Atkins Street are always a tough proposition, particularly when they are seething off the back of a loss like last week against Leitchville-Gunbower.
Last time: North Bendigo 17.13 (115) def White Hills 9.12 (66).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 21; White Hills 8.
............................................
HUNTLY v LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
The stunning turnaround in form of the Bombers has been one of the storylines of the past two months in the HDFNL.
From a 0-4 start the Bombers have got themselves even at 7-7 and are now just percentage outside the top five.
The Bombers have won four on the trot, the last three of which have been against top-five sides North Bendigo, LBU and Mount Pleasant in what's a formline that should have them far too good for the Hawks.
Last time: Leitchville-Gunbower 16.10 (106) def Huntly 6.2 (38).
Since 2010: Leitchville-Gunbower 20; Huntly 7.
............................................
LBU v HEATHCOTE
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
Reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United is staring at the very real possibility of missing the finals after two poor weeks now has them just holding onto their position in the five on percentage from the surging Leitchville-Gunbower.
The Cats have copped back-to-back losses by 50-plus points against White Hills and Leitchville-Gunbower and now face the ladder-leading Heathcote that is riding the wave of a six-game winning streak.
Going to take one heck of a turnaround based on the Cats' past fortnight to knock off the Saints, but they have good footy in them as they showed when they won five on the trot between rounds eight and 13.
Last time: Heathcote 13.10 (88) def LBU 8.7 (55).
Since 2010: LBU 19; Heathcote 9.
............................................
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Mount Pleasant, White Hills, Leitchville-Gunbower, Heathcote.
Luke West - Mount Pleasant, North Bendigo, Leitchville-Gunbower, Heathcote.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.