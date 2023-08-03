Bendigo Advertiser
Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 2:17pm
Saturday's clash between North Bendigo and White Hills is looming as a HDFNL qualifying final preview. Picture by Darren Howe
Saturday's clash between North Bendigo and White Hills is looming as a HDFNL qualifying final preview. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO LEAGUE – ROUND 15

GISBORNE v GOLDEN SQUARE

