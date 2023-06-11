Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Mark O'Brien in control of Merv Dean Memorial Tour of Bendigo

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 11 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark O'Brien on his way to victory in stage two of the Merv Dean Memorial Tour. Picture by Noni Hyett
Mark O'Brien on his way to victory in stage two of the Merv Dean Memorial Tour. Picture by Noni Hyett

Former Bendigo-based cyclist Mark O'Brien is on track for victory in the Merv Dean Memorial Tour of Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.