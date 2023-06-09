Bendigo Pioneers team-mates will become rivals at Marvel Stadium next weekend.
Pioneers' girls skipper Lila Keck will play for the AFL Academy and vice-captain Bryde O'Rourke will play in the Under-23 All-Stars team on Sunday, June 18.
The match will be played as a curtain-raiser to the round 14 AFL match between North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs.
The AFL Academy Girls features a selection of the country's most talented draft-age footballers.
All players in the Academy were aged 17 as of January 1, 2023 and will be eligible for the next AFLW Draft, following the 2023 AFLW season.
The AFL Academy Girls program is designed to prepare talented young players for entry into elite football programs, with players set to take part in their third and final camp of the 2023 program in Melbourne next week.
The highlight of next week's program will be the clash with the Under 23 All-Stars, which will comprise players from Victoria, Northern Territory and Tasmania who are this year playing in the Coates Talent League and rebel VFLW.
The All-Stars squad was selected from nominations supplied by all 18 AFLW clubs, with the team to be led by a coaching panel comprising current and former AFLW players.
Sydney Swans AFLW assistant coach and former GWS Giants defender Tanya Hetherington will serve as head coach of the All-Stars. She will be assisted by Collingwood midfielder Brittany Bonnici, Geelong forward Kate Darby and Sydney forward Aliesha Newman.
"We are excited to see the future stars of our game showcase their talent at Marvel Stadium,'' AFL National Academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer said.
"For the players in the AFL Academy Girls program it will be a significant honour to wear the Australia jumper and represent their country.
"The match also provides a great opportunity for those representing the All-Stars team, who have been nominated to play by AFLW clubs after impressing in the Coates Talent League and at State League level this season."
Keck and O'Rourke are products of CVFLW club Strathfieldsaye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.