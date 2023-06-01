Highway partially blocked after crash north of Bendigo

UPDATED: 2.20PM: Police are investigating whether the sun was a factor in a crash at Woodvale on Thursday afternoon.
A white ute was travelling north on the Loddon Highway and was preparing to turn right onto Gordon's road when it and a maroon sedan travelling south collided.
Police officers at the scene were yet to confirm whether the angle of the sun may have played a role in the crash.
They were yet to confirm if anyone was at fault.
Paramedics appear to have treated at least one person at the scene.
Firefighters have now cleared the scene. A single closed lane has reopened.
EARLIER, 1.40PM: Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on the Loddon Valley Highway that has reduced traffic to one lane.
Police are on scene at the Rileys Road intersection in Woodvale, north of Bendigo, along with CFA members and two ambulances.
A maroon sedan has been badly damaged, as has a white ute that is still partially blocking the highway.
Other debris from the crash is still on the road.
The extent of any injuries remains unclear.
More to come.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
