Bendigo Hospital emergency visit increase, with longer wait times

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 31 2023 - 9:07am, first published 12:01am
More than 12,000 people visited Bendigo Hospital's emergency department in the 2021-22 financial year. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
More than 12,000 people visited Bendigo Hospital's emergency department in the 2021-22 financial year. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bendigo Hospital emergency department visits spiked by around 13 per cent in the last financial year and emergencies have taken longer to be treated, according to new data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

