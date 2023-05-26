Trollope wins Golden Square's inaugural Scott Johnson Medal

STAR all-rounder Scott Trollope was the first recipient of the newly-named Scott Johnson Medal as Golden Square's first XI best and fairest for the 2022-23 season.
The Scott Johnson Medal, which honours the Bulldogs' games record-holder, is voted on 3-2-1 by the umpires and opposition captains, with Trollope earning it for a season in which he took 26 wickets and made 368 runs.
"We thought it fitting that we name this award after Scott given he holds numerous records across the club and being able to celebrate his successes while still in a playing capacity is even more special," Golden Square's Mat Christie said.
As well as the Scott Johnson Medal, Golden Square has also renamed its third XI club champion award in honour of Ian Kellett.
FIRST XI:
Scott Johnson Medal (best and fairest) - Scott Trollope.
Ian Phillips Memorial Club Champion - Liam Smith.
Batting Average - Liam Smith, 473 runs @ 36.38.
Bowling Average - Scott Trollope, 26 wickets @ 24.81.
Fielding Award - Liam Smith, 13 dismissals.
SECOND XI:
Best and Fairest Medal - Jamie Bysouth.
John Bennetts' Memorial Club Champion - Mat Christie.
Batting Average - Mat Christie, 372 runs @ 26.57.
Bowling Average - Jamie Bysouth, 36 wickets @ 9.00.
Fielding Award - William Bowles, 15 dismissals.
THIRD XI:
Best and Fairest Medal - Aaron Sims.
Ian Kellett Club Champion - Aaron Sims.
Batting Average - Matt Nihill, 229 runs @ 19.08.
Bowling Average - Aaron Sims, 17 wickets @ 21.59.
Fielding Award - Callum Miller-Govett, 10 dismissals.
FOURTH XI:
Club Champion - Paul Govett.
Batting Average - Paul Govett, 267 runs @ 133.50.
Bowling Average - Callum Miller-Govett, 9 wickets @ 16.44.
Fielding Award - Callum Miller-Govett, 6 dismissals.
WOMEN'S FIRST XI:
Best and Fairest - Tammy Norquay.
Club Champion - Sarah Mannes.
Batting Average - Tammy Norquay, 438 runs @ 109.50.
Bowling Average - Sarah Mannes, 16 wickets @ 6.25.
Fielding Award - Paige Conder, 12 dismissals.
WOMEN'S SECOND XI:
Best and Fairest - Linda Kristiansen.
Club Champion - Linda Kristiansen.
Batting Average - Zoe Wiseman, 131 runs @ 43.67.
Bowling Average - Linda Kristiansen, 4 wickets @ 26.50.
Fielding Award - Jemma Pearl and Jessie Monteath, 3 dismissals.
CLUB AWARDS:
Haydn Pearce Memorial Trophy - Liam Smith.
Bruce Hetherington Memorial Trophy - Hudson Burgess.
Club Person of the year - Mat Christie.
Junior Club Person of the year - Hanna Flood.
UNDER-16S:
Batting Average/Aggregate - Jake Mulqueen, 462 runs @ 92.40.
Bowling Aggregate - Zac Barker and Anas Mostafa, 11 wickets.
Bowling Average - Hudson Burgess, 10 wickets @ 12.60.
Fielding Award - Zac Nicholson.
Coaches Award - Anas Mostafa.
UNDER-14S:
Batting Average/Aggregate - William Donnelly, 298 runs @ 74.50.
Bowling Average/Aggregate - William Donnelly, 12 wickets @ 5.00.
Fielding Award - Harper Fitzallen.
Coaches Award - Hugh Nihill.
UNDER-12S:
Batting Average/Aggregate - Jack Allen, 249 runs @ 49.80.
Bowling Average/Aggregate - Caleb Kennedy, 12 wickets @ 7.25.
Fielding Award - Kayde Quinlan.
Coaches Award - Declan Dupille.
