Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Recommended/Special Publications

Embrace Bendigo's wonders this winter | Out & About magazine

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
May 26 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Embrace Bendigo's wonders this winter | Out & About magazine
Embrace Bendigo's wonders this winter | Out & About magazine

There's a spirited vibe in the air, with a range of fabulous events scheduled this winter in Bendigo and the surrounding region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.