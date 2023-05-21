MCDFNL: Harcourt only undefeated team standing after six rounds

REIGNING premier Harcourt is the only undefeated team left standing after six rounds of the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league season.
For the second week in a row the Lions defeated a fellow side that had also been unbeaten after accounting for Trentham on Saturday.
The Lions inflicted Trentham's first loss of the season by seven points, making more of its scoring opportunities at home to win 11.4 (70) to 9.9 (63).
The previous week Harcourt had handed Carisbrook its first loss of the season in the grand final rematch.
The Lions' accuracy proved pivotal in establishing a 21-point lead at half-time, 9.0 to 5.3, despite having only one more scoring shot than the Saints.
Harcourt has now won an overall 14 games in a row having not lost since round 11 last year against Navarre.
The closest game of Saturday's round six was the tussle between Talbot and Maryborough Rovers.
Rovers - in what is the club's final season before it merges with Royal Park next year - launched a last-quarter surge, but fell just short.
Rovers had trailed by 25 points at three quarter-time before Talbot scraped over the line 12.7 (79) to 11.8 (74) at Princes Park to win its fourth game in a row.
Royal Park notched its first win of the season with a 96-point victory over bottom side Campbells Creek, 19.12 (126) to 4.6 (30).
Jacob Rollaosn booted nine goals for Royal Park.
Dunolly recorded its first win over Navarre since the Grasshoppers joined the competition in 2011.
Before Saturday Dunolly had lost its previous 12 games against the Grasshoppers by an average of 127 points, including last year's elimination final by 155 points.
But the Eagles put more than a decade of thrashings behind them to win 15.12 (102) to 11.12 (78) at home.
Elsewhere, Maldon kept Avoca winless with its 13.15 (93) to 5.4 (34) victory.
A strong first half set up Natte Bealiba's 18.10 (118) to 10.3 (63) win over Newstead.
And Anthony Zelencich kicked eight goals in Carisbrook's 17.15 (117) to 5.2 (32) victory over Lexton.
ROUND 1:
Carisbrook 33.19 (217) def Royal Park 0.2 (2)
Maldon 15.12 (102) def Campbells Creek 2.2 (14)
Maryborough Rovers 13.17 (95) def Avoca 6.8 (44)
Natte Bealiba 7.5 (47) def Dunolly 0.6 (6)
Trentham 11.11 (77) def Navarre 7.5 (47)
Newstead 10.8 (68) def Talbot 7.12 (54)
Harcourt 10.8 (68) def Lexton 10.4 (64)
ROUND 2:
Carisbrook 35.25 (235) def Campbells Creek 2.1 (13)
Harcourt 25.26 (176) def Avoca 2.6 (18)
Trentham 24.22 (166) def Royal Park 6.6 (42)
Natte Bealiba 18.17 (125) def Maryborough Rovers 4.7 (31)
Dunolly 11.11 (77) def Maldon 7.15 (57)
Navarre 14.10 (94) def Talbot 12.5 (77)
Lexton 11.7 (73) def Newstead 9.11 (65)
ROUND 3:
Trentham 38.18 (246) def Campbells Creek 1.2 (8)
Talbot 19.13 (127) def Royal Park 3.4 (22)
Carisbrook 19.11 (125) def Dunolly 8.7 (55)
Maldon 15.12 (102) def Maryborough Rovers 6.6 (42)
Harcourt 18.4 (112) def Natte Bealiba 11.8 (74)
Newstead 12.10 (82) def Navarre 9.8 (62)
Lexton 9.13 (67) def Avoca 8.9 (57)
ROUND 4:
Carisbrook 25.25 (175) def Maryborough Rovers 3.5 (23)
Talbot 19.12 (126) def Campbells Creek 1.5 (11)
Harcourt 12.17 (89) def Maldon 5.6 (36)
Trentham 14.16 (100) def Dunolly 10.7 (67)
Navarre 12.13 (85) def Royal Park 7.10 (52)
Natte Bealiba 7.12 (54) def Lexton 5.11 (41)
Newstead 13.10 (88) def Avoca 11.9 (75)
ROUND 5:
Trentham 38.29 (257) def Maryborough Rovers 3.5 (23)
Navarre 23.21 (159) def Campbells Creek 0.0 (0)
Natte Bealiba 18.12 (120) def Avoca 4.7 (31)
Newstead 18.13 (121) def Royal Park 11.6 (72)
Maldon 12.13 (85) def Lexton 9.5 (59)
Harcourt 9.13 (67) def Carisbrook 8.8 (56)
Talbot 11.12 (78) def Dunolly 9.14 (68)
ROUND 6:
Royal Park 19.12 (126) def Campbells Creek 4.6 (30)
Carisbrook 17.15 (117) def Lexton 5.2 (32)
Maldon 13.15 (93) def Avoca 5.4 (34)
Natte Bealiba 18.10 (118) def Newstead 10.3 (63)
Dunolly 15.12 (102) def Navarre 11.12 (78)
Harcourt 11.4 (70) def Trentham 9.9 (63)
Talbot 12.7 (79) def Maryborough Rovers 11.8 (74)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.