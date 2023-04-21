Bendigo Advertiser
Star Bendigo galloper Just Folk heads north for Group 3 Hawkesbury Cup tilt

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 21 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 11:00am
Just Folk, with strapper Bronte Kelly, will be one of the main hopes in Saturday's in the Group 3 Hawkesbury Gold Cup (1600m). Picture by Noni Hyett
BENDIGO trainer Josh Julius hopes a return to racing clockwise can spark something special in Just Folk in the Group 3 Hawkesbury Gold Cup (1600m) on Saturday.

