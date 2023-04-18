CELEBRATE the autumn school holidays with local activities for all to enjoy.
Despite the cooler weather, central Victoria has many events taking place indoors, from art workshops to movies.
See our list below and book in for the fun today.
The autumn holidays run from April 7 to April 23, 2023.
Do you know of a school holiday event that isn't on our list? Let us know by emailing addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phoning editorial on 5434 4470.
MUSIC IN THE MALL
Enjoy some family-friendly music in the mall with Sherri Parry, Bridie Lynas, Mariah McCarthy and Louise McGregor.
Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, April 19, 11am to 3pm.
OPEN RANGE ART
Head to the Bendigo Art Gallery and get creative with an Open Range Art session.
Explore creativity with an assortment of materials.
Gallery educators will facilitate this program but we ask that parent/guardians/carers join in the fun.
Bookings not required.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday and Friday, April 20 and 21, 11am to 1pm.
THE AMAZING MAURICE
The Amazing Maurice, rated PG, is a film featuring Maurice, a ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending talking rats.
Suitable for ages 4 - 12, click here for further information.
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Tuesday, April 18, 1pm to 2.45pm.
THE ZONE
The Zone will bring a rock climbing wall to the Bendigo CBD.
Try a new skill or have fun mastering a pre-existing one.
Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo.
When: Friday, April 21, 10am to 2pm.
BUSH DANCE AND BBQ
Join in with local band, The Tipsy Trio and enjoy a bush dance and BBQ.
Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 22, from noon.
KALEIDOSCOPE
Kaleidoscope is a mirror maze exhibition with entrancing lights and sound by Keith Courtney.
It is a shifting illusion that challenges and disorientates senses.
This exhibition is a solo project by Courtney, the mastermind behind House of Mirrors and 1000 Doors.
Please allow about 30 minute to visit Kaleidoscope.
Suitable for all ages.
Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. This installation is wheelchair accessible.
For more information and to book tickets, click here.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, April 30, open daily 2pm to 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm).
Cost: General admission $15, children 5 years and under free entry, persons over 75 free entry.
SWEET SCIENCE
Experience sweet science at the Discovery Centre by exploring the technology of taste and what makes the perfect treat.
This event will feature the use of touch, taste, sight, smell and even sound.
To book and for further information, click here.
Where: Discovery Centre, Railway Place, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, April 23, various session times.
Cost: Adult $16 (concession $13.50), child aged 5 - 16 $11.50, child aged 3 - 4 $5. Family tickets available.
PAINT YOUR POT
Paint a unique cactus in this workshop.
This event, suitable for children aged 8 and up, will be held at Rodilesa Nursery where children will be surrounded by greenery to help inspire their cactus designs.
Food and beverages can be purchased on site.
Non-alcoholic event.
Where: Rodilesa Nursery, McIvor Highway, Junortoun.
When: Thursday, April 20, 10am - 12pm
Cost: $44 per child painting - $18 per grazing box (additional purchase, please add to ticket if you would like this for your child)
SKATEBOARD ART
Decked Out Skateboard Art is a creative experience, suitable for children aged 8 and up.
In this workshop, children can design their own skate deck using Paint Pens.
This is a two hour workshop and includes an artist to help children, flash sheets with guides, all materials.
Water provided, please BYO snacks and other drinks. No alcohol is permitted at this event.
Where: Pinot and Picasso, Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo.
When: Monday, April 17, 11am - 1pm
Cost: $79 per person
