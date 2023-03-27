Bendigo Advertiser
Kangaroo Flat juniors make a splash at Victorian Country titles

March 27 2023 - 11:30am
Some of the Kangaroo Flat Swimming Club members that competed at the Victorian Country All Junior Swimming Championships.

Kangaroo Flat Swimming Club members impressed at the recent Victorian Country All Junior Swimming Championships at MSAC.

