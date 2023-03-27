Kangaroo Flat juniors make a splash at Victorian Country titles

Kangaroo Flat Swimming Club members impressed at the recent Victorian Country All Junior Swimming Championships at MSAC.
The championships is one of the highlights of the long course season. To qualify, swimmers must have been in the top eight through their respective district elimination meets in order to be able compete in the semi-finals on the Saturday.
Some fields had up to 60 swimmers, with KFSC swimmers aiming to be in the top 10 to qualify through to the finals on Sunday.
Of the 16 initial KFSC swimmers at the meet, Holly, Sophie, Maya, Owen, Cody, Miley and Tommy all qualified for finals in multiple events with Lucy and Zeta listed as emergencies after finishing 11th or 12th.
In the finals, four KFSC swimmers won medals.
Tommy B won two gold medals in the 12 year boys 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke, Owen B swam a great race to get silver in the 10 year boys 50m freestyle, Maya R collected a bronze medal in the eight year girls 50m breastroke and Cody B earned a bronze medal in the 15 year boys 50m freestyle.
Next month three of the club's most talented swimmers - Jett, Ashton and Cody - will fly to Queensland to swim in the National Swimming Championships.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.