Police appeal for help to find Maryborough man

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate David Freeman.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest in relation to theft and driving offences.
The 41-year-old is known to be from the Maryborough area.
He is described as Caucasian and 176cm tall, with auburn hair and a medium build.
He also has a tattoo on his left hand.
Police said Freeman was known to frequent the Bendigo and Maryborough areas.
Investigators have released an image of him in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
