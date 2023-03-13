Bendigo Advertiser
Two cars towed away in three-car crash in Kennington on Monday

By Jenny Denton
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 4:30pm
A blue ute was towed away following the crash. Picture by Darren Howe

Police were directing traffic as two cars were towed away from outside Strath Village in Kennington on Monday afternoon following a collision involving a ute, SUV and a van.

