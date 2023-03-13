Police were directing traffic as two cars were towed away from outside Strath Village in Kennington on Monday afternoon following a collision involving a ute, SUV and a van.
Several paramedics, police and firefighters attended the scene of the crash, which occurred shortly before 2.54pm.
No-one was injured in the incident, which police said was the result of one of the vehicles "disobeying a red traffic signal".
Graham, one of the drivers involved, said he had been turning from Condon Street into Edwards Road when a vehicle allegedly came through the intersection against the lights.
"I was stopped at the intersection and got the green right turn arrow. I was half-way through my turn and he came barrelling through the intersection and cleaned me up," he said.
"He came through the side of my car on the left."
A white Hi-Ace van that received minor damage in the crash was driven away.
Ambulance officers assessed the drivers and a passenger in all three vehicles and gave everyone the all-clear.
Police said a driver may be issued with a ticket.
