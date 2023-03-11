Bendigo Advertiser
Green, Pasquali sprint to Bendigo Gift victories

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 11 2023 - 9:04pm, first published 8:30pm
Aidan Green (pink) edged out Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton (green) and Kevin Brittain (black) to win the men's Bendigo Gift. Picture by Darren Howe

The decision to extend the distance of the Bendigo Gift to 200m proved fruitful for Melbourne's Aidan Green and Wangaratta young gun Bella Pasquali.

