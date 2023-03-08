Bendigo Advertiser
Hepburn Shire inducts five women to Heather Mutimer Honour Roll on IWD 2023

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 9 2023 - 9:43am, first published 8:00am
Hepburn recognises five trailblazers on IWD

An expert in prosthetics and orthotics, a historical society office bearer, a campaigning farmer and a postmistress, signals worker and sacristan were among those recognised by the Hepburn Shire Council for their contribution to the shire this International Women's Day.

Local News

