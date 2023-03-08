Hepburn recognises five trailblazers on IWD

An expert in prosthetics and orthotics, a historical society office bearer, a campaigning farmer and a postmistress, signals worker and sacristan were among those recognised by the Hepburn Shire Council for their contribution to the shire this International Women's Day.
Anneke Deutsch, Joyce Orr, Mariwyn ("Tess") Brady, Joee Agnetti-Fraser and, posthumously, Marie Magdalen Lewis were added to the council's Heather Mutimer Honour Roll at an event in Daylesford on Wednesday evening.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Established in 2005, the roll pays tribute to women in Hepburn Shire whose contribution has led to significant change for women.
A large crowd turned out for the Daylesford Town Hall event, which included a Welcome to Country, performances by Daylesford College students and speeches.
Hepburn mayor Brian Hood said the inductees were very worthy recipients who had jointly had a considerable impact in the shire from the 1930s right through to today.
"These local leaders are an inspiration to everyone. It is incredibly gratifying to recognise them and the contribution they have made," he said.
