Maryborough's redeveloped art gallery has changed the game for the town as a cultural and tourist destination, according to the Central Goldfields Shire Council.
The council-owned Central Goldfields Art Gallery re-opened its doors on Saturday after undergoing a $2.28 million renovation and refurbishment that has transformed it into a regional arts destination alongside the Bendigo and Ballarat's galleries, Central Goldfield Shire's tourism manager Rosalie Hastwell said.
"It will definitely grow visitation to the region as well as keeping a commitment to the local community," she said.
The "stunning" renovation, by Nervegna Reed Architecture, had upgraded the facility with the climate control and other features needed by a contemporary public gallery to provide protection for touring or borrowed work, Ms Hastwell said, as well as opening up more space for exhibitions and other activities.
Its three gallery spaces include one showing items from the permanent collection, a main exhibition space and the central, "ramp space", which is dedicated to local artists.
"It's a beautiful space and very imaginatively created out of the original 1861 fire station," Ms Hastwell said.
"People who come into the gallery have their breath taken away by it."
"From inside you have stunning views up through the skylights to the original bell towers and also out to the environment."
The views will also take in an Indigenous "interpretive garden" being designed with Dja Dja Wurrung traditional owners group DJAARA when it is finished next year.
There had been "a very excited and enthusiastic response from the public", Ms Hastwell, with around 200 people coming through the gallery over the weekend.
Local, regional and also Melbourne visitors took in the inaugural feature show along with the architectural features.
'Ladder to the Stars', by internationally renowned Maryborough sculptor Dean Bowen, is made up of 35 bronze works on subjects drawn from everyday life and organised around the themes of animals, children and "visual expressions of hope and aspiration".
"The inspiring themes of hope and possibility - presented in such a warm and imaginative way makes this an extremely fitting exhibition through which to re-open the gallery, Central Goldfields Shire mayor Grace La Vella said.
The Central Goldfields Art Gallery, at 1 Neill Street Maryborough, is open Thursdays to Sundays, 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.
The gallery renovation was funded with $1.7 million from the state government and $273,000 from the Central Goldfields Shire Council.
