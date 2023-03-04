Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo takes steps to uncover part of history in John Joseph recognition

DC
By David Chapman
March 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy. Picture by Darren Howe

IT IS often easier to forget the past than remember it, particularly when so many who have come before us never thought it important enough to call "History".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.