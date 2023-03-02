Police have charged a man following an investigation into a series of alleged fraudulent deliveries and scams in metropolitan and regional Victoria, including Gisborne.
The 57-year-old Burnside Heights man self-presented at Sunshine Police Station where he was subsequently charged with 22 counts of obtain property by deception and two counts of attempt to obtain property by deception.
The charges follow several reported incidents where businesses and residences were approached by someone purporting to be a delivery driver who required cash up front before goods could be provided, however the man allegedly left with the money without handing over any items.
It was also reported the man allegedly sold goods at bargain prices before fleeing with cash without handing anything over.
It is understood the incidents occurred at properties across Gisborne, St Albans, Sydenham, Flemington, Prahran, Thornbury, Werribee, Dromana, Pakenham, South Morang, Briar Hill, Macleod, Broadford and Seymour throughout December 2022 and January 2023.
He has been remanded to appear before Sunshine Magistrates' Court on March 20.
