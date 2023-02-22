Athletes primed for Athletics Victoria's under 14-18 field and track championships

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region is well-represented at Friday night's start to Athletics Victoria's field and track championships for the under-14 to under-18 age groups.
Hundreds of athletes will be at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium across the three-day meet. First of Friday's events are at 5.30pm.
There are 15 athletes from Bendigo clubs in action at Friday's start to the AV champs.
Several medal contenders will compete in the 1500m.
A dual gold medallist at last month's Victoria Country championships in Geelong, Avery McDermid from Bendigo University starts his campaign in the under-16 1500m.
The Tickell siblings, Chelsea and Logan from South Bendigo AC will chase gold in the under-15 and under-18 finals respectively.
At the country titles, Logan won the under-18 3000m and 1500m and was presented with the Australia Day Medal.
Track action at the state junior titles begins with the 3000m walk in which Eaglehawk clubmates Charlise McQueen and Kate Wilson are in the under-14 and under-15 finals.
The Hawks will also be represented in the 400m by Amalie Southern, under-14; Lewis McIntosh, under-16; and Scarlett Southern, under-17.
University's Ebony Woodward will race in the under-16 1500m.
A highlight of the discus will be the duel between South Bendigo clubmates Kai Norton, Jasper Seymour and Connor Wilson in the under-15 class.
Gun sprinter Jorja Morrison from Eaglehawk will also show her skill in the under-18 long jump.
Bendigo Harriers clubmates Eliza Evans, under-15 discus; and Jake Gavriliadis, under-18 shot put, will take to the field.
Also bound for Lakeside across the weekend are Bendigo Harriers' Eliza Coutts, Reeve Evans, Daniel Noden and Hailey Stubbs; South Bendigo's Amber Fox, Rhys Hansen, Jemma Norton, Emma Orme and Charlie Sullivan.
Also in action at AV's headquarters will be Eaglehawk's Rosy Marsh, Isabella Noonan, Cooper Richardson and Sophie Scoble.
Saturday's meet starts at 10am and it's a 9.30am start for Sunday's finale.
