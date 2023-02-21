Bendigo junior athletes shine on track at Northern Country Regional Championships

Bendigo junior athletes excelled on track during the weekend at the Little Athletics Northern Country Regional Championships.
The two-day track and field meet at the Flora Hill Athletics Complex included athletes from Bendigo and as far as Albury-Wodonga, Echuca, Kyneton and Seymour.
Little Athletics Bendigo president Nick Storey said the entire weekend was a huge success both on and off the track.
"It was a huge weekend with plenty of clubs from across the region coming to compete here in Bendigo," he said.
"Overall the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive."
Storey said throughout the duration of the weekend there were several records and personal bests broken, including Bendigo's own Chelsea Tickell within the 1500m race.
"Chelsea excelled with two new north central records in both the 1500m and 800m, while one of the youngest athletes Tate McQueen broke a record within the walking event," Storey said.
"He's only young but he has a fantastic technique and no doubt he will break even more records as time goes on.
"Definitely an athlete to keep an eye on."
Off the track Storey was also pleased with the team of dedicated volunteers that were crucial to the overall success of the event.
"We had several athletes who had just finished competing with the Little Athletics program but still wanted to be involved and offered to be volunteers," he said.
"They helped out doing different jobs around the place and went above and beyond."
The Little Athletics season end is fast approaching with only a handful of competition weeks left on the calendar before state championships and the final presentation evening.
Little Athletics is an adjusted program for 5-15-year-olds which encompasses several elements of athletics such as running (sprinting, hurdles, endurance running), jumping (long jump, high jump, triple jump) and throwing (discuss, shot put, javelin).
For more information on the Bendigo program please head to https://www.athleticsbendigo.org.au/little-athletics/.
