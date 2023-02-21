School students across Bendigo are being given the opportunity to learn the basics of hockey.
The Hockey Victoria Roadshow Program is travelling throughout the region this week to deliver free introductory sessions to students where they learn all of the basic fundamentals of the sport.
During the next week or so more than 1000 students will have the opportunity to learn from Hockey Victoria's regional coordinator Sonia Scanlon and her dedicated team.
First up on Monday was a trip to California Gully Primary School.
"The program starts by covering the very basics of hockey such as how to properly hold a stick, dribble the ball, keep the ball on the stick and how to maintain control," Scanlon said.
"The kids have a great time as it's all conducted within a fun and safe environment."
After participants have a better understanding of the basics, the program then advances to other activities which continue to help progress with overall skill development.
Scanlon said benefits included the physical activity side of hockey, but also opened them up to being part of a team-based sport.
"I've been playing hockey for a very long time and to this day I am still friends with people that I first started playing with," Scanlon said.
"It also shows participants that there's pathways within our sport for them to continue learning, growing and developing."
Once the kids experience the Roadshow Program they can then attend a Hookin2Hockey session where they can take their skills to the next level.
Hookin2Hockey sessions are hosted by Hockey Central Victoria starting this Saturday February 25 and Monday February 27 at their Ironbark headquarters.
They run each week through to early April, for more information head to https://www.revolutionise.com.au/hockeycentralv/events/174489/
Last year Hockey Victoria visited 237 schools across the state and gave 34,000 students the opportunity to learn about the sport.
A further 1,922 students then transitioned into Hookin2Hockey followed by 310 who then took up club hockey.
Bendigo Roadshow Schools
Wednesday 22nd February, 2023
Girton Grammar (Primary)
Victory Christian College (Primary)
Thursday 23rd February, 2023
Kangaroo Flat Primary
St Joseph's Quarry Hill
Friday 24th February, 2023
St Francis of the Field Primary
Eaglehawk Primary
Wednesday 1st March, 2023
Lightning Reef Primary
