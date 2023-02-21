Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Hockey Victoria Roadshow skills clinic comes to California Gully Primary School

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 21 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
California Gully Primary School student Anika Armstrong refining her skills during a Hockey Victoria Roadshow skills clinic. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

School students across Bendigo are being given the opportunity to learn the basics of hockey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.