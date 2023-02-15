Bendigo Advertiser
Roos take first steps towards redemption in BFNL netball

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 15 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 1:44pm
Gun goal shooter Annie Spear will be returning to the court for Kangaroo Flat this season after missing all of the 2022 season with an ankle injury.

KANGAROO Flat A-grade netball coach Jayden Cowling says while he side won't dwell on last season's grand final loss, he suspects it will still be a motivating force as they approach the 2023 BFNL season.

