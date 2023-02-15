KANGAROO Flat A-grade netball coach Jayden Cowling says while he side won't dwell on last season's grand final loss, he suspects it will still be a motivating force as they approach the 2023 BFNL season.
The Roos will have the shortest possible wait to avenge their loss to Sandhurst in the 2022 grand final, with the two powerhouses drawn to play each other in round one at the QEO on April 15.
With sincerest apologies to Gisborne, another of the league's perennial premiership contenders, there has been no greater rivalry over the past three seasons in BFNL netball than Sandhurst versus Kangaroo Flat.
The two teams have squared off in the past two grand finals played in 2022 and 2019 and were on track to meet again in 2021 before COVID brought a premature end to the season ahead of finals.
There was no season played in 2020, again due to COVID.
Following a 15-goal loss to the Dragons in last season's premiership decider, Kangaroo Flat will be aiming for a reversal in fortunes, striving to add their first top-level flag since 2016.
The Roos will enter the new season with an almost identical playing list to last season, with two new additions to the A-squad.
They are former Huntly goal shooter Chloe Fletcher and 2022 Wedderburn premiership defender Lara Judd, a former North Central region junior representative, and originally from Echuca.
A pair of handy acquisitions add to an already powerful squad that finished runners-up to Sandhurst in A-grade after finishing as minor premiers and third in A-reserve after also being crowned minor premiers.
But likely the most important addition to the line-up is that of the returning Annie Spear.
The powerful goal shooter missed the entire 2022 season with an ankle injury and is slowly easing her way back into pre-season action.
"Annie had successful surgery before Christmas and is out of her moon boot," coach Cowling said.
"She is going hard at her rehab and she is hoping to be back halfway through the year.
"It's a real bonus getting Annie back, having not played in so long.
"It would have been so hard for her just watching on last year.
"We spoke about losing Ash Ryan at the end of the year, but we really had to feel for Annie missing years of netball.
"It will be exciting seeing her back out on the court and enjoying things."
The Roos are shaping as every bit as lethal under the ring as they were last season, with BFNL representative Abbey Ryan and Lou Dupuy, who replaced Spear at goal shooter last season after crossing from Colbinabbin, both back for another season.
Cowling said star midcourter Ashley Ryan - a league best and fairest in 2019 - was progressing well from the foot injury, which sidelined her during last year's finals series.
"She had a good rest over the break, but is back running and doing some slight change of direction stuff, but she is someone we'll need to keep looking after," he said.
"It's a long season, so we have to make sure we are not pushing her too much too early.
"But she is doing well and training hard."
The Roos had a later than normal start to the pre-season.
Cowling hopes it will have his team in a fresher frame of mind come the start of the home and away season in April.
"We only started pre-season two weeks ago, which gave us a decent break and was probably what we needed after such a crazy last few years," he said.
"But it is nice to be back. The girls were nice and fresh and ready to go.
"I think we've all got a bit of redemption in the back of our minds.
"It will be a big pre-season, but we plan to enjoy it."
The Roos face a tough opening to their campaign, playing all four of its fellow finalists from last year in the first five rounds.
Kangaroo Flat's first five games:
April 15: v Sandhurst (QEO)
April 22: v South Bendigo (Dower Park)
April 29: v Maryborough (Princes Park)
May 6: v Gisborne (Dower Park)
May 13: Castlemaine (Camp Reserve)
