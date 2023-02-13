Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Pelicans take cautious approach with Daniels' ankle injury

By Adam Bourke
Updated February 14 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dyson Daniels will be on the sidelines for at least another week. Picture by Getty Images

Dyson Daniels won't return to action with the New Orleans Pelicans until after the NBA All-Star break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.