WNBL: Flyers upset Spirit's stretch to playoffs

Updated February 12 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 11:30am
Kelly Wilson was one of the Spirit's top performers against the Flyers on Saturday with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Picture by Noni Hyett (File photo)

The path to finals has become that little bit more challenging for the Bendigo Spirit after Saturday night's loss to the Southside Flyers.

