Members of the public are reminded to not drive through lowered boom gates after a fault affecting all gates on the Eaglehawk train line on Friday evening.
A police spokesperson said the technical glitch affected gates operating along the line including at intersections at Napier Street, Nelson Street, Lucan Street and Holdsworth Road from around 7pm on January 27.
The issue was resolved within half an hour with no trains affected or any collisions or injuries reported.
"There were calls however reporting that lots of cars were zipping through the boom gates," the police spokesperson said.
"And that is a massive fine for drivers."
Those who dodge boom gates in Victoria can be fined up to $3033 for crossing the tracks at the wrong time.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
