Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo boom gate warning after half-hour fault

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 27 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 7:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police warning over faulty boom gates in Eaglehawk near Bendigo. File picture.

Members of the public are reminded to not drive through lowered boom gates after a fault affecting all gates on the Eaglehawk train line on Friday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.