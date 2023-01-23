Nolan St, North Bendigo was closed on the Bendigo-bound side from Prouses Rd to Lobb St after spillage from a truck shortly before midday on Monday.
The truck reportedly spilled around 150 litres of diesel onto the road after its tank ruptured when it hit a weighbridge at the Lactalis milk facility.
Emergency services were on scene to assist and council staff put sand down to absorb the fuel.
