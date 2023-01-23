Bendigo Advertiser
Spillage closes Nolan St

By Jenny Denton
Updated January 23 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:30pm
Sand is spread across the spill. Picture by Darren Howe

Nolan St, North Bendigo was closed on the Bendigo-bound side from Prouses Rd to Lobb St after spillage from a truck shortly before midday on Monday.

