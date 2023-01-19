Bendigo Spirit's dominant frontcourt sets up WNBL win over Capitals

The Bendigo Spirit exacted revenge for last week's shock loss to the University of Canberra Capitals by defeating the visitors by 12 points in their WNBL clash at Red Energy Arena on Thursday night.
The Spirit were without co-captain Kelsey Griffin (hamstring) and former Opals squad member Tessa Lavey (calf), but they had too much class for the Caps in the 86-74 win.
The home side led by as many as 29 points before the Capitals put some respectability on the scoreboard in the final term.
It was an important win for the third-placed Spirit, who have Townsville (fourth) and Perth (fifth) nipping at their heels.
The Capitals had no answer to the Spirit's dominance inside the paint.
Back-up centre Meg McKay sparked the Spirit with a huge first half.
McKay scored 14 points on 7-8 shooting in the first half as the Spirit opened up a 16-point lead at the main break.
McKay finished the game with 20 points in just 18 minutes of court time.
If it wasn't McKay causing headaches for the Capitals, it was Alex Wilson.
The classy guard had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in the first half on her way to a game total of 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Anneli Maley had a typical Anneli Maley game.
The in-form forward scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out five assists.
Alicia Froling also had a big night in the paint for the Spirit, scoring 13 points and grabbing six boards.
Point guard Kelly Wilson didn't score, but she still had a big impact on the game with nine assists and eight rebounds.
Kelly Wilson and Abbey Wehrung did a great defensive job of restricting Caps star Jade Melbourne to nine points.
Wehrung's perimeter shooting was a feature. The guard's 15 points came via five three-point bombs.
The Spirit dominated the rebound count 50-31 and scored 50 points in the paint compared to the Caps' 34.
The Spirit (10-4) now prepare for a huge clash with the ladder-leading Melbourne Boomers (10-2).
