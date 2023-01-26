2023's Health & Services Directory is out now

Special publication
Bendigo Advertiser's 2023 Health & Services Directory encourages you to leap into the new year, but in a considered way that's kind to both your mind and body.
Together with a handy five page guide of local health services in Bendigo and the surrounding region, this edition includes tips on how to stick to your new year goals, and why now is the perfect time to get moving.
With plenty of summer still to come, we look at how to protect your eyes from the sun, and share expert advice on what you need to know about melanoma.
Check out the snapshot from AusPlay that reveals how Aussies chose to stay active in 2022, together with a look at some of the wellness trends to watch in 2023.
Ever wondered about the benefits of cold water therapy, yoga or massage? We explore all these means of chilling out.
There's also advice on supporting loved ones struggling with mental health or dementia, a guide to setting new intentions for the future and so much more!
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
