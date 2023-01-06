Hepburn Shire Council has awarded 18 Small-Scale Artisan Agriculture Grants worth more than $34,000 to farmers and producers in the Central Highlands.
Grant recipients came from a range of businesses including wineries, flower farms, organic growers and berry farms.
Among the recipients were Springmount Fine Foods, Mt Franklin Organics, Truffle Treasures, The Happy Winemaker, Guildford Vineyard & Cellar, Audrey's Flowers and Tumpinyeri Growers.
The grants, which ranged between $936 and $2200, aim to support product growth and efficiency in the artisan agriculture sector through development activities, training, marketing and equipment purchases.
It is part of council's Artisan Agriculture Pilot Project, which is predominately funded by Agriculture Victoria.
"We have a strong and diverse group of farmers and artisan agriculture producers across the region," Hepburn Shire mayor Cr Brian Hood said.
"We're very pleased to be able to offer this support through our grants program."
Cr Hood said artisan agriculture accounts for one quarter of the value of Australia's total production of food and fibre commodities.
"The grants program aims to help create an environment that will support the small-scale agricultural industry to innovate, evolve and thrive," he said.
"One of our strategies in our four-year council plan is to strengthen and protect existing agriculture to support the availability, sustainability and accessibility of local food sources.
"All farmers and producers play an important role in our shire - from small boutique operators to large-scale producers.
"We have a highly productive agricultural sector which is incredibly important to our community and local economy."
