Hepburn Shire awards 18 Small-Scale Artisan Agriculture Grants worth more than $34,000

By David Chapman
Updated January 6 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 12:30pm
Brett and Carmel from Springmount Fine Foods near Creswick will benefit from a Hepburn Shire grant. Picture is supplied.

Hepburn Shire Council has awarded 18 Small-Scale Artisan Agriculture Grants worth more than $34,000 to farmers and producers in the Central Highlands.

