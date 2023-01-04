Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Kerang man intercepted and penalised for speeding and drink driving

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated January 4 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swan Hill police intercept drunk, speeding driver

Police have been busy across the region over the holiday period, intercepting bad drivers and those committing a number of offences on our roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.