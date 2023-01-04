Swan Hill police intercept drunk, speeding driver

Police have been busy across the region over the holiday period, intercepting bad drivers and those committing a number of offences on our roads.
About 9.30pm on Friday December, 30, Swan Hill police detected a 29-year-old Kerang male travelling at a 103km/h in a 80km/h zone.
The man was driving zone through Lake Charm on the Murray Valley Hwy.
The driver underwent a breath test and returned a reading of 0.078.
He was issued with a six-month loss of licence penalty notice, and a total fine of $925 for the two offences.
