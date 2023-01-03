Bouwmeester punts for Utah in front of 94,873 fans in Rose Bowl

Jack Bouwmeester's hopes of becoming the first Utah Utes punter to be part of a Rose Bowl victory were quashed by Penn State on Tuesday (AEDT).
The former Sandhurst and Bendigo Pioneers footballer completed his junior year in US college football with a 35-21 loss to Penn State in front of 94,873 fans at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles.
Bouwmeester played his role with a couple of brilliant punts that pinned the Lions deep in their defence, but Penn State proved too good on the day.
Scores were locked at 14-14 at half-time, but when the Utes lost their quarterback Cameron Rising to a knee injury in the third quarter it was the beginning of the end for Utah.
The Lions led 21-14 with a quarter to play and out the game to bed with two touchdowns early in the final term.
Bouwmeester finished with five punts for 204 yards.
With his first punt early in the first quarter, Bouwmeester launched an Aussie Rules style drop punt that pinned Penn State inside the 10-yard line.
The 52-yard punt was one of Bouwmeester's best for the season.
Bouwmeester returned to the pitch five minutes into third quarter after the Utes' opening drive of the half was short circuited by Penn State.
Bouwmeester's well-placed 40-yard punt from just inside the Utes' half pinned Penn State at the five-yard line.
The Utes failed to take advantage of the good field position.
Bouwmeester's third punt of the day came late in the third quarter.
In almost a carbon copy of his second punt, Bouwmeester's 38-yard punt was collected by the Utes at the five-yard line.
Each time the Utes had good field position after a Bouwmeester punt they failed to take advantage.
Penn State found a way to break down the Utes' defence and work their way out of trouble.
Penn State was 9-0 this season when leading at three quarter-time and they emphatically made it 10-0 to win the 109th Rose Bowl.
The Rose Bowl is one of the most sought after titles in US college football.
It was the second-straight season that Utah lost the Rose Bowl game.
The Utes advanced to the Rose Bowl after winning the Pac-12 Championship last month.
Bouwmeester will return to the Utes for his senior year later in 2023.
