Daniels delivers for Pelicans in NBA thriller

Dyson Daniels made two clutch plays in the dying seconds to help the New Orleans Pelicans to a thrilling 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their NBA clash on Thursday (AEDT).
The former Bendigo basketballer grabbed a crucial offensive rebound and produced a big defensive play as the Timberwolves tried to pinch the game.
With the scores locked at 118-118, Pelicans' guard Naji Marshall launched a three-point attempt from the right corner.
The ball ballooned off the ring and Daniels showed his athleticism to reel in the rebound.
He made a great pass to a cutting Zion Williamson, who was fouled and went to the free throw line.
Williamson made one of his two free throw attempts to give the Pelicans a one-point lead with 3.5 seconds on the clock.
Daniels was given the task of defending Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards for the final play of the game.
Edwards drove to his left, but Daniels stayed in front of the athletic playmaker and forced him into a tough jump shot from the baseline that hit the front of the ring.
The Pelicans grabbed the loose ball and celebrated their fourth win in a row.
Daniels, who missed the previous game because of illness, finished with three points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Williamson scored a career-high 43 points for the Pelicans, including 33 points in the second-half.
The power forward scored the final 14 points of the match for the Pelicans as they rallied from five points down with three minutes to play.
The win lifted the Pelicans to a 22-12 record and they took over first place on the western conference standings.
They have a tough schedule coming up with back-to-back games against title contenders Philadelphia (h) and Memphis (a) on Saturday and Sunday (AEDT).
