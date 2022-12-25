Thieves stole 1000s of rare records, music equipment

POLICE have released images of records and music equipment as they hunt down $150,000 of goods stolen from Castlemaine.
Goldfields Crime Investigation Unit detectives have been told unknown offenders broke into a property some time between Monday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
The burglars are understood to have stolen roughly 1000 rare collectable LP records, amplifiers, speaker cables and other stereo equipment.
That includes a who's-who of iconic acts like ACDC, Metallica, Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath.
Police say they have extensively searched social media and local music shops, to check if the items are being sold, but they've had no luck so far.
They have released images of the records and equipment in the hope the items will be located or handed in to police.
Some of the rare records include:
Anyone who has information on the burglary or the stolen items is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.cirmestoppersvic.com.au
